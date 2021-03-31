Siding Market Market Overview Highlighting Major Drivers, Trends, Growth and Demand Report 2021- 2027

Rapid urbanization, high durability of siding, increasing demand for modern décor, and lifestyle changes are significant factors influencing the market growth.

The global siding market is projected to reach USD 118.50 Billion by 2027, according to a current analysis by Emergen Research. The global siding market is expected to remain in a highly competitive and fragmented landscape in the near future, consisting of several small start-ups, medium enterprises, and large conglomerates. During the forecast period, the market is likely to be driven by increasing population and increased purchasing power of people worldwide.

Further Key Findings from the Report Suggest:

According to the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), emissions of human-based dioxin have declined by more than 90% since 1990. At the same time, the production of vinyl, especially vinyl siding, has risen significantly.

North America is projected to dominate the global siding market during the forecast period. Various rules and regulations imposed by the statutory authorities, inclination toward modern décor, and availability of cost-effective materials are major factors driving the siding market in North America. The U.S. is expected to lead the market in the region during the forecast period.

Key players operating in the siding market include James Hardie Limited Plc, Westlake Chemical, Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., Boral Limited, Cornerstone Building Brands, Etex Group, Louisiana Pacific Corporation, Nichiha Corporation, and Docke Extrusion Co. Ltd, Kingspan Group

For this report, Emergen Research has segmented the global siding market based on application, material type, and region:

Application Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Residential Non-residential

Material Type Outlook (Revenue: USD Billion; Volume: Million Metric Tons; 2017–2027) Wood Vinyl Fiber Cement Concrete Bricks Others



Regional Analysis:

The authors of the global Siding market report have taken into consideration the market mechanism of both the developing and developed regions. The regional analysis section of the report provides significant data and information about the different market regions, along with a country-wise analysis of the Siding industry, intending to enable readers to formulate effective business expansion strategies. Furthermore, the report also assesses the global Siding market in terms of market reach and consumer base in the key geographical regions of the world.

Major Geographies Analyzed in the Report:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (U.K., Italy, Germany, France, Rest of EU)

AsiaPacific (India, Japan, China, South Korea, Australia, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of MEA)

Table of Content

Chapter 1. Methodology & Sources

1.1. Market Definition

1.2. Research Scope

1.3. Methodology

1.4. Research Sources

1.4.1. Primary

1.4.2. Secondary

1.4.3. Paid Sources

1.5. Market Estimation Technique

Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Summary Snapshot, 2019-2027

Chapter 3. Key Insights

Chapter 4. Siding Market Segmentation & Impact Analysis

4.1. Siding Market Material Segmentation Analysis

4.2. Industrial Outlook

4.2.1. Market indicators analysis

4.2.2. Market drivers analysis

4.2.2.1. Rising Population Level

4.2.2.2. Increased Investments in Construction Business

4.2.2.3. Rapid Urbanization in developing countries

4.2.3. Market restraints analysis

4.2.3.1. Harmful Environmental Impacts

4.2.3.2. Rules & Regulations by the Government

4.3. Technological Insights

4.4. Regulatory Framework

4.5. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

4.6. Competitive Metric Space Analysis

4.7. Price trend Analysis

4.8. Covid-19 Impact Analysis

Chapter 5. Siding Market By Application Insights & Trends, Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)

5.1. Application Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

5.1.1. Residential

5.1.2. Non-Residential

Chapter 6. Siding Market By Material Type Insights & Trends Revenue (USD Billion) (Million Metric Tons)

6.1. Material Type Dynamics & Market Share, 2019 & 2027

6.1.1. Wood

6.1.2. Vinyl

6.1.3. Fiber Cement

6.1.4. Concrete

6.1.5. Others

