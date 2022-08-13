Sidemen’s Zerkaa makes a comical appeal to Valkyrae to join 100 Thieves

Sidemen member Josh “Zerkaa” shared a comical second with 100 Thieves’ co-owners throughout a livestream on August 9. For the uninitiated, the Sidemen is a British YouTube group consisting of influencers akin to KSI, W2S, Miniminter, and others, whereas 100 Thieves is an esports group that competes professionally on the gaming circuits.

Zerkaa was seen pleading his case to affix the American group with Rachell “Valkyrae” and Jack “CouRageJD” after displaying that he was sporting a 100 Thieves hoodie whereas streaming on Twitch. Keen to affix the esports org, he stated:

“Can I be a part of 100 Thieves?”

Zerkaa reveals off his 100 Thieves merch on stream

Zerkaa and the 2 co-owners of 100 Thieves have been additionally joined by Leslie “Fuslie” for a Fall Guys stream earlier this week. Whereas within the foyer, CouRageJD made an off-the-cuff joke about how he plans to create a 100 Thieves Fall Guys aggressive workforce. After Fuslie’s poor efficiency within the earlier sport, he stated:

“You are on the 100 Thieves professional Fall Guys workforce, we’re gonna be contemplating our choices transferring ahead. Rae, Josh, and I’ll let you already know the place your standing is”

Fuslie objected to the plan as Josh just isn’t even a member of the group. As a response to this, Josh stated:

“What do you imply? Hey, take a look at my stream, take a look at my hoodie.”

Upon seeing the 29-year-old donning 100T’s merch, Fuslie and Valkyrae collectively appealed to have their very own Sidemen hoodies. Rachell stated:

“I need Sidemen merch. What’s up with that?”

Josh responded by claiming that he had purchased the 100 Thieves hoodie together with his personal cash. He added:

“I purchased this with my very own cash, what do you imply?”

Though the group continued to stream for a number of hours, successful a number of video games, the probabilities of the formation of a professional 100 Thieves Fall Guys workforce stays slim.

Followers react to hilarious alternate

Followers readily shared their response to the comical interplay among the many group. A few of them commented by saying that Zerkaa was simply making his future safe simply in case Sidemen disbanded. Listed here are a number of the reactions to the clip shared by the British YouTuber:

Followers react to the comical interplay of the group

Each Sidemen and the 100 Thieves have made it huge of their respective fields. The British group presently has over 20 million subscribers on YouTube, whereas 100 Thieves continues to develop on the planet of esports.

