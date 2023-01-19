Sidemen share snippets of Kai Cenat collaboration amid sexual assault controversy

The UK-based YouTube group Sidemen have revealed the primary have a look at a collaboration video with Kai Cenat, which is predicted to be uploaded to the previous’s channel inside the subsequent few weeks. Regardless of Kai going through heavy criticism for his alleged involvement in a not too long ago unraveled sexual assault allegation, the feedback underneath the publish had been largely welcoming.

For these unaware of the state of affairs, on January 6, 2023, TikToker and Twitter consumer Jovi Pena took to her socials to name out Kai for not aiding her with ample info following her traumatic expertise on the streamer’s New 12 months get together.

Regardless, Kai is ready to characteristic in a Sidemen video for the primary time in his profession. The UK-based group have already revealed that the streamer might be included in a 20 Ladies v 1 Sidemen relationship video, a sequence that can return for the eighth time on their channel.

When will Kai Cenat’s collaboration video come out?

As of this writing, Sidemen haven’t introduced any explicit date for the add. For these unfamiliar with the group’s add schedule, they virtually at all times add their movies every Sunday, which is why their sequence has come to be referred to as the eponymous Sidemen Sundays.

POV: You’re Simon seeing Kai after what he stated about Talia on stream POV: You’re Simon seeing Kai after what he stated about Talia on stream https://t.co/ajhsxjLcBc

Nevertheless, contemplating that the group’s official Twitter web page has been teasing followers with snippets from their shoot, it will not be stunning if the video is uploaded subsequent Sunday (January 22).

As said earlier, the 20 Ladies v 1 Sidemen video sequence has already been featured on the group’s channel on seven separate events.

Kai is ready to observe different notable creators who’ve appeared within the sequence, which incorporates the likes of Logan Paul (American YouTuber and WWE star), JiDion (YouTube streamer), Yung Filly (YouTuber), Callux (YouTuber), and WroteToShaw (YouTuber).

Followers react to the collaboration

Kai Cenat has been acquainted with the Sidemen for a very long time. The previous hosted a digital confrontational video between KSI and Dillon Danis forward of their canceled combat. Seeing the streamer be part of fingers with the UK’s largest YouTube group, followers shared a slew of reactions.

Whereas a big chunk of the viewers are trying ahead to it, others are skeptical of the sequence being overdone. Listed here are among the reactions:

@Sidemen @KaiCenat To not be disrespectful however I do not know who that is. 20v1 is nice whenever you get to see somebody whom you recognize, Lux, Logan, Harry, Ethans had been nice. Jidions was under common and this does not look nice both @Sidemen @KaiCenat To not be disrespectful however I do not know who that is. 20v1 is nice whenever you get to see somebody whom you recognize, Lux, Logan, Harry, Ethans had been nice. Jidions was under common and this does not look nice both

One consumer chipped in by suggesting Danny Aarons, an up-and-coming FIFA YouTuber, be included in future movies:

Reactions to the teaser remained blended:

@Sidemen @KaiCenat Who’s he? I’m being judgmental however I feel these work finest after they know the individual doing it. Lux’s was so good as a result of Freezy knew how you can wind him up completely @Sidemen @KaiCenat Who’s he? I’m being judgmental however I feel these work finest after they know the individual doing it. Lux’s was so good as a result of Freezy knew how you can wind him up completely

@Sidemen @KaiCenat A video with Kai is nice however this kind of video stinks hopefully that is the final one @Sidemen @KaiCenat A video with Kai is nice however this kind of video stinks hopefully that is the final one

Regardless of the polarizing reactions, Kai Cenat’s inclusion is ready to turn into yet one more big-name collaboration for Sidemen.

Those that need to learn extra about Kai’s current controversy can click on right here.



