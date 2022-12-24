Sidemen members react to their Christmas song reaching the top 3 in UK Official Charts
Members of the UK YouTube group Sidemen took to their socials to rejoice reaching third place within the official UK Singles Charts this week. For these unaware, the group created a few parody songs for Christmas, as a part of their problem in a YouTube video.
Christmas Drillings, which featured vocals from fellow members JJ “KSI,” Vik “Vikkstar123,” Tobi “TBJZL,” and UK rapper Jaime “JME,” ended up getting into the highest three spots within the Official Charts, solely behind LadBaby’s Meals Support and Wham’s Final Christmas, who’re ranked one and two respectively.
It ought to be famous that every one proceeds from the sale of the music have gone to FareShare, a charitable group specializing in the starvation drawback. Reacting to the group’s accomplishments, KSI wrote:
“No phrases.”
Sidemen take their parody music to the highest 3 within the Official Charts, music performed on nationwide radio
Sidemen have added yet one more feather to their already illustrious hat. The group, who created Christmas Drillings as a part of a problem in one among their weekly movies, noticed their mission featured within the UK Official Charts. The momentous event was celebrated by all of the members.
KSI, who’s a rapper himself, is aware of being featured within the charts. Nonetheless, that is the primary time a music made by the group has entered the highest three spots within the record. Reacting to it, he wrote:
“The assist on this music has been out of this world and I’ve loved each a part of it haha.”
The group’s official Twitter deal with shared a tweet stating:
“Thanks for the insane assist, collectively we broke into the highest 3!”
Fellow member Vikkstar123 celebrated the event by writing:
“We’ve achieved one thing unbelievable & all for an awesome trigger.”
After pipping Mariah Carey’s iconic Christmas music All I Need For Christmas Is You, Sidemen member Ethan “Behzinga” wrote:
“SIDEMEN CAME ABOVE MARIAH CAREY”
Tobi, who promised to shave off his hair had the music charted at number one, posted:
“Quantity 3 on official charts…thanks for all of your efforts.”
One other member, Josh “Zerkaa” stated:
“Thanks to everybody who supported.”
He additionally posted one other tweet hinting at a summer time music come 2023. He posted:
“SIDEMEN MAKE A SUMMER BANGER IN 24 HOURS.”
Listed here are among the reactions from the group:
The group additionally made a second parody music known as This or That. The one was created by fellow members Harry “Wrote2Shaw,” Simon “Miniminter,” Ethan “Behzinga,” and Josh “Zerkaa.”
Music movies for each songs will be discovered on the group’s secondary channel, iTunes, Amazon Music, and Spotify.