Sia had suicidal thoughts after argument with Music

The Australian artist’s first film was heavily criticized despite being nominated for two Golden Globes.

The artist spoke in an interview with The New York Times.

In early 2021, Sia made her directorial debut with the film Music. Despite being nominated for two Golden Globes, the artist received harsh criticism for choosing an actress without an autism spectrum disorder. In a recent interview with The New York Times, he revealed that he had considered suicide.

“I had suicidal thoughts, had multiple relapses, and went into rehab,” Sia explained. The film portrays an autistic teenager. The project was written and directed by the singer who chose Maddie Ziegler to play the lead role. In interviews at the time, he revealed that he even thought of an actress with autism, but found her “uncomfortable and stressful”. He later chose Ziegler.

Members of various associations wanted the film to be made with an inclusive cast and are also said to have noted several flaws in the way the condition was portrayed. The Globes nominations also raised the voice of critics.

The phrase Sia told the New York Times came in the wake of a profile made by comedian Kathy Griffin. He said it proved to be a great relief for the singer in this more complicated phase she’s going through.