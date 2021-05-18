Shuttlecock Market is Expected to grow rapidly in the coming years Says Fact.MR

While badminton only became an official medal sport in the 1992 Summer Olympic Games, the shuttlecock that is used for the game traces back to over two thousand years ago. With growing number of participants in the sport across the globe, shuttlecock had gained high popularity over the years. Wide range of population are also adopting badminton as a part of their leisure activity which in turn surged the sales of shuttlecock and other equipment. In addition, emergence of shuttlecock in varying color and made of different components such as plastic and nylon are likely to favor the growth of global shuttlecock market.

Asia Pacific to Record Significant Growth Rate in Global Shuttlecock Market

Expansion of shuttlecock market is directly influenced by the Summer Olympics. Asia Pacific shuttlecock market is likely to witness robust growth in the coming years, owing to wide popularity of badminton across the region coupled with the most-awaited 2020 Summer Olympics or Tokyo 2020. Rise in the number of international badminton players as well as growing number of badminton tournaments hosted by the developing countries are anticipated to boost the growth of shuttlecock market in Asia Pacific. Further, adoption of e-commerce sites for the sales of shuttlecock is foreseen to fuel the market growth.

Regional Segments Analyzed Include

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Mexico. Brazil)

Western Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K, Spain)

Eastern Europe (Poland, Russia)

Asia Pacific (China, India, ASEAN, Australia & New Zealand)

Japan

Middle East and Africa (GCC, S. Africa, N. Africa)

