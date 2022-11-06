“Shut the f**k up for one second”

YouTuber-cum-WWE star Logan Paul stepped as much as defend his enterprise accomplice JJ “KSI” after Jake Paul and DCut pressed him to name him stay in the course of the Betr podcast. Jake not too long ago defeated the legendary Anderson Silva in a boxing match. When requested about his intentions to tackle JJ, Jake solemnly replied that the previous would not battle him.

The dialogue quickly shifted in the direction of Logan after members of the panel urged him to name JJ. It needs to be famous that regardless of being Jake’s older brother, Logan has stayed out of the scuffle for essentially the most half.

Seeing DCut demanding to ring KSI, Logan responded by exclaiming:

“Shut the f**okay up for one second.”

Logan Paul stays out of the KSI-Jake Paul rivalry

It’s no secret that Logan Paul is in a precarious place following his affiliation with KSI final yr after the duo determined to co-own a hydration drink firm known as PRIME.

Jake Paul, who has had a long-standing battle with the British YouTuber, took to his podcast Betr, to state that KSI wouldn’t battle him. Upon being requested about their potential match, he stated:

“He will not battle me. I need him proper now.”

(Timestamp: 21:49)

DCut, an in depth affiliate of Jake’s, additionally chimed in by including:

” that he does not wanna battle. You guys know that. Bro, KSI can see Jake proper now all bruised up and be like, ‘I am not preventing.'”

The argument quickly changed into a plea for Logan to name KSI. Together with Jake and DCut, Julia Rose, the previous’s girlfriend, additionally joined in on the act. Nevertheless, figuring out that there’s a huge distinction between the US and UK time zones, Logan Paul refused to budge. He responded by lashing out at DCut for being annoying.

He stated:

” once I walked into this podcast, he was complaining about being on skinny ice, now I see why. You are the Mike (Majlak) of this present.”

Followers react to Logan Paul standing up for KSI

Followers shared their reactions to the shocking gesture from Logan to defend KSI. Viewers acknowledged the truth that the WWE star was simply attempting to remain out of the digital battlefield.

Listed below are a few of the reactions:

Followers react to Logan defending KSI towards Jake Paul and his pals. (picture through Fightify YouTube)

A match between KSI and Jake Paul seems to be a distant chance as of now. Nevertheless, with the Englishman now again in coaching, he’ll quickly be seeking to make his method as much as Jake.

