Shunt Reactor Market 2021 Size, Status and Global Outlook – Siemens AG, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Hyosung Corporation, Trench Group

The Shunt Reactor Market is quantitatively as well qualitatively assessed to study the Global as well as regional market comparatively. This market study presents critical information and factual data about the market providing an overall statistical study of this market on the basis of market drivers, limitations and its future prospects. The report supplies the international economic competition with the assistance of Porter’s Five Forces Analysis and SWOT Analysis. This helps to understand about the crucial opportunities as well as threats that can impact market globally as world economy has great impact due to COVID 19.

The Shunt Reactor Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.1% over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Shunt Reactor market competition by Top manufacturers, with production, price, revenue (value) and market share for each manufacturer; the top players including Siemens AG, Hitachi ABB Power Grids, Hyosung Corporation, Trench Group, CG Power and Industrial Solutions Limited, Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Fuji Electric Co., TBEA Co. Ltd, amongst others.

Industry News and Updates:

– June 2020 – Siemens announced that Danish customer Semco Maritime has tapped it to provide the main electrical equipment for the electrical service platform (ESP) for the offshore wind project, Mayflower Wind LLC. The 1.6-GW project is situated in a central lease area near Massachusetts, United States. Siemen aims to supply components for Semco Maritime by 2022, and the contract includes delivery of three 275 kV / 265 MVAr shunt reactors.

– April 2020 – ABB Ltd, through its Power Grids business, has signed a five-year framework contract with Colombia-based electric transmission company Interconexion Electrica SA ESP (ISA) for the supply of crucial power equipment for ISA’s South American operations. The deal is estimated to be worth some USD 100 million (EUR 91.5m) and will cover the supply of shunt reactors, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), air-insulated switchgear (AIS) equipment.

Key Market Trends:

Variable is Expected to Hold Significant Growth

– Various countries globally are increasingly focusing on the renewable energy sector for reducing its power consumption costs. For instance, in 2019, the UK’s renewable industry’s energy outpaced fossil fuel plants in 137 days during the year (the greenest year in the United Kingdom). Owing to such growing renewable energy investments in the region, the shunt reactor vendors are also focusing their offerings to the industry requirements. Siemens in the United Kingdom has built one of the most significant variable shunt reactors featuring a rating of 120-300 MVAr and a rated voltage of 220 kV, weighing 317 metric tons and measuring approximately 10×8.5×8 meters.

– The European Project of Common Interest (PCI) target is to optimize the efficiency of the Croatian and Slovenian electricity transmission grids through the application of advanced technologies. In December 2019, the ELES substation in Diva’a had been equipped with a variable shunt reactor, in collaboration with Siemens. As per the contract, Siemens supplied and installed a variable shunt reactor (VSR) 0f 150 Mar. In August 2019, HOPS and Siemens signed EUR 5 million contracts as part of the Sincro.Grid project. The agreement deals with deploying a variable shunt reactor at transformer station TS 400/220/110 kV Melina, as part of the implementation of the EU-backed smart grid project Sincro.Grid.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Witness Fastest Growth

– The investments in upgrading Transmission and Distribution infrastructure in the Asia-Pacific region are increasing due to continued growth in electricity demand from domestic and business sources in the region. For instance, to meet the demand of China’s cities and industrial zone electricity, the State Grid Corporation of China (SGCC) is building 12 electricity transmission lines linking the coal production and hydropower centers for a project valued USD 33.7 billion. According to China’s state grid company, the line can transmit up to 12 gigawatts, which is enough to power 50 million Chinese households.

– According to the South Asia Regional Initiative for Energy Integration program, March 2020 report states that the South Asian power grid requires an investment of INR 45,000 by 2030 as cross border electricity trade is projected to increase in the region. In April 2019, under the aid of Development Bank of Kazakhstan JSC, a subsidiary of Baiterek NMH JSC, production of high-voltage transformers and shunt reactors, was launched in Shymkent.

The research includes historic data from 2015 to 2020 and forecasts until 2026 which makes the reports an invaluable resource for industry executives, marketing, sales and product managers, consultants, analysts, and other people looking for key industry data in readily accessible documents with clearly presented tables and graphs.

