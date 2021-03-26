Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Research 2020 Report | Growth Forecast 2027

Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market research report lends a hand with organization to gain vital information about the competitors, economic shifts, demographics, current market trends and spending traits of the customers. This global marketing report provides real world research solutions for every industry sector, along with meticulous data collection from non-public sources to better equip businesses with the information they need most. The report covers the scope, size, disposition and growth of the industry including the key sensitivities and success factors. Shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market size is valued at USD 17.65 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The attention on the overwhelming players Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki OYJ, Fuji Seal International Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, CCL Industries Inc., Fort Dearborn Company, American Film and Machinery, Edwards Label Inc., Classic Labels, Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Huhtamaki Global, AXON, Color Craft Studious Inc., Sleevevo, Cenveo Corporation, Klockner Pentaplast, Dow, Hammer Packaging, and International Paper, among other domestic and global players

The shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market is experiencing its growth owing to the rising demand for polymer films and anti-counterfeiting facilities. The easy availability of additional printing space and 360 degree display is expected to significantly enhance the market growth. The increase in the urbanized population, anti-counterfeiting and tamper-evident properties, escalating demand for packaged foods, changing lifestyles along with increased hypermarkets/supermarkets in developing regions, conforms to any kind of shape and size, revitalization of the labeling and packaging industry in emerging economies and rising emphasis on the use of sustainable materials are also expected to prosper the growth of the target market.

Moreover, the plummeting overall labeling cost along with the growing demand of packaged food and beverage in ensemble to personal care products and health care will foster various new opportunities that will accelerate the growth of the shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

By Type (Stretch, Shrink),

Polymer Film (PVC (Polyvinyl Chloride), PET-G (Polyethylene Terephthalate Glycol),

OPS (Oriented Polystyrene), PLA (Polylactic Acid), PE (Polyethylene)), Printing Technology (Gravure, Flexography, Digital),

Ink (Water Based, Solvent Based, UV),

Application (Beverages, Food, Personal care, Health care, Others)

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Some Points from Table of Content

Chapter 1 Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Introduction and Market Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Overview of Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels

1.3 Scope of The Study

1.3.1 Key Market Segments

1.3.2 Players Covered

1.3.3 COVID-19’s impact on the Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels industry

1.4 Methodology of The Study

1.5 Research Data Source

Chapter 2 Executive Summary

Chapter 3 Industry Chain Analysis

Chapter 4 Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market, by Type

Chapter 5 Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market, by Application

Chapter 6 Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Regions

Chapter 7 North America Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 8 Europe Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 9 Asia Pacific Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 10 Middle East and Africa Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 11 South America Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Analysis by Countries

Chapter 12 Competitive Landscape

Chapter 13 Industry Outlook

Chapter 14 Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Forecast

Chapter 15 New Project Feasibility Analysis

