Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market | Industry Size, Share, Key Players, Trend and Growth Forecast | Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki OYJ, Fuji Seal International Inc.

The Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market business report gives holistic view of the market and allows benchmarking all the companies in the industry, not just the ones that are focused. The research report is a significant repository for customers that contain the latest market intelligence which supports the strategic investment decisions.

The attention on the overwhelming players Berry Global Inc., Huhtamaki OYJ, Fuji Seal International Inc., Macfarlane Group PLC, CCL Industries Inc., Fort Dearborn Company, American Film and Machinery, Edwards Label Inc., Classic Labels, Allen Plastic Industries Co., Ltd., Huhtamaki Global, AXON, Color Craft Studious Inc., Sleevevo, Cenveo Corporation, Klockner Pentaplast, Dow, Hammer Packaging, and International Paper, among other domestic and global players.

Shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market size is valued at USD 17.65 billion by 2027 and is expected to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 6.25% in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

The shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market is experiencing its growth owing to the rising demand for polymer films and anti-counterfeiting facilities. The easy availability of additional printing space and 360 degree display is expected to significantly enhance the market growth. The increase in the urbanized population, anti-counterfeiting and tamper-evident properties, escalating demand for packaged foods, changing lifestyles along with increased hypermarkets/supermarkets in developing regions, conforms to any kind of shape and size, revitalization of the labeling and packaging industry in emerging economies and rising emphasis on the use of sustainable materials are also expected to prosper the growth of the target market. Moreover, the plummeting overall labeling cost along with the growing demand of packaged food and beverage in ensemble to personal care products and health care will foster various new opportunities that will accelerate the growth of the shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market in the above mentioned forecast period.

However, the rising government initiatives and growing customer awareness towards utilizing eco-friendly, low-density and bio-degradable packaging items is acting as the major limitation for the growth of the shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027, whereas the complicated recycling process will pose as market challenge for shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market.

An Overview of the Impact of COVID-19 on this Market:

Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Segments & Geographic Analysis:

By Type (Stretch, Shrink),

Polymer Film (PVC, PET-G, OPS, PLA, PE),

Application (Beverages, Food, Personal care, Health care, Others),

Printing Technology (Gravure, Flexography, Digital),

Ink (Water based, Solvent based, UV),

Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa)– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2027

Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market Country Level Analysis

Shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market is analyzed and market size, volume information is provided by country, type, polymer film, printing technology, ink and application as referenced above.

The countries covered in the market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Israel, Egypt, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

Asia-Pacific leads the shrink sleeve – stretch sleeve labels market due to the rising demand for packaged food, easy availability of polymer films and low labor cast along with rapid industrialization in emerging economies of India and China. North America is expected to grow over the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to the shifting plans of manufacturers in this particular region.

Google Market Dynamics

Increasing demand of healthy products supporting the healthy diet is major driving factor for accelerating the market growth.

Growing number of Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels products as compared to the past few years will accelerate the market growth.

Increased adoption of low calories diet foods and drinks is accelerating the consumption of Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels products which drives the market.

To comprehend Global Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels Market dynamics in the world mainly, the worldwide Shrink Sleeve – Stretch Sleeve Labels market is analyzed across major global regions. Data Bridge Market Research also provides customized specific regional and country-level reports for the following areas.

Market Drivers:

Factors like brand appeal, informative packaging are the major factors for the growth of the industry

Increased demand for packed food has increased the demand for the sleeve labels and therefore, is the factor behind the growth of the industry

Market Restraints:

Availability of cheaper substitutes, eco-friendly and bio-degradable labels are halting the progress of the market

Increasing government regulations regarding the eco-friendly manufacturing are making the manufacturers to shift to cheaper alternatives like self-adhesive labels, pressure sensitive labels etc.

