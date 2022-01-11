Showtime isn’t done with the serial killer

Dexter is one of the cult series of the 2000s, and after the show ended in 2013, we learned that Michael C. Hall was coming back for a revival. With the series ending today in France on MyCanal, we may be eligible for a new season soon.

PLEASE NOTE THE CONTINUATION OF THIS ARTICLE CONTAINS SPOILERS

A season 2 in preparation? The showrunner answers

While the final episode of Dexter: New Blood has just aired in our regions, fans are actually wondering whether the series will have the right to one more season.

If you’re still with us, it’s because you’ve seen the series before, so you know Harrison kills his father after finding out he murdered Sergeant Logan. At the end of the final episode, Angela Bishop, the police chief, gives Harrison money and asks him to leave town.

Showrunner Clyde Phillips interviewed TV Lines after the last episode of Dexter’s Revival was broadcast. The latter responded in the interview to the question of a possible continuation of the events of the series. For him, Dexter is a “huge hit” for the Showtime channel.

Even if nothing is officially announced at the moment about a possible season 2 on the side of the American cable broadcaster, Clyde Phillips is more than ready to resume the project of a new season:

Everything is in Showtime’s hands! When they call me and say, ‘We want to follow up on Harrison. We want you to find a story to tell, “I’ll be there! Even if I was busy, I would drop everything and get on right away.

You will understand, the ball is Showtime because the showrunner adds, “I would love to do this season 2”.

And you, are you waiting for a second season of Dexter: New Blood?