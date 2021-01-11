Showrunners discuss upcoming spin-offs and give details

Note for Cobra Kai fans, the series should live a long time in our hearts, but also on our screens. In fact, recently we learned that at least a season 4 and a season 5 were planned. Today we are told that future spin-offs are about to see the light of day and we invite you to discover all the details.

The future of Cobra Kai

Since Netflix announced its intention to plan Cobra Kai and the upcoming 4th season for October 2020, we got the idea that the future of the series had long been planned. The show’s showrunners recently confirmed that season four was now fully planned and they knew where the series was going to end.

We understand that the showrunners are already looking to the future. Many rumors previously mentioned the possibility of spin-offs. Those rumors have now been confirmed by the show’s showrunners, who even gave us some clear details on the matter.

The hypothetical upcoming spin-offs

In a recent interview with TVLine, the show’s showrunners Josh Heald, Jon Hurwitz, and Hayden Schlossberg were asked what to come next in regards to the Cobra Kai series, and the latter had their tongues hanging out pretty well. The latter have indeed stated:

When you look at our careers, we’ve always thought of the sequels. We fall in love with our characters. Every idea of ​​spin-offs or spin-offs comes to mind. Everything has to be good, it has to be of the same quality as Cobra Kai. Our thoughts are always on the Karate Kid, so this possibility of secession definitely exists.

Hayden Schlossberg wasn’t stingy with details as he went over the top by stating:

We hope that we can really expand this entire Karate Kid universe and revitalize our fan base so that we can keep telling this story. We have an ending planned for Cobra Kai, but we always compare it to our other favorite show, Breaking Bad, [et comment] You can continue the story with Better Call Saul and El Camino.

We spent some time with Kreese’s backstory [dans la saison 3], but we could have spent more time there. We have so much to tell in these half-hour episodes that it is not enough. We’re just having a fun time as friends working in the giant karate kid sandpit and hope we can move on.

As fans, would you like to see showrunners expand this universe with spin-offs that revolve around other characters from the Karate Kid and Cobra Kai? We leave it up to you to complete the survey below and in the comments section!