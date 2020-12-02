Shoulder Fixed Weapons Market Business Strategies, Technological Innovation, Trends & Top Players by 2030

Shoulder fixed weapons are classified as anti-tank or anti-aircraft that use a launcher to fire the warhead at the target. The projectile fired includes guided and un-guided missiles & grenades. Few other missile systems require high operational expertise, but shoulder fired weapons are small enough and can be easily operated and handled by a single person with least requirement of training.

The global shoulder fixed weapon market is driven by the need for new-generation anti-tank weapons, increase in demand for lightweight guided weapons, and indigenization of weapons. However, the market is restrained by system requirements and design constraints, transfer of technology, and restriction on sale, and long-range weapon system. Need for weapons to fight terrorism and growth in demand for shoulder fired weapons in emerging nations provide opportunities for the market.

The global shoulder fixed weapon market is segmented into range, component, technology, and region. Range covered in this study include short-range, medium-range, and long-range. The component segment includes launcher and ammunition. Based on technology, the market is classified into guided and un-guided weapons. The regions analyzed in the report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

The major companies profiled on the report include Saab AB, Lockheed Martin Corporation, Thales Group, Bazalt, JSC RPC KBM, Raytheon Company, Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd., MBDA, ROKETSAN A.S., and Denel SOC Ltd.

Key Benefits

The study provides an in-depth analysis of the global shoulder fixed weapon market and current & future trends to elucidate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about the key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market are provided.

Porters Five Forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

The quantitative analysis of the global market from 2016 to 2023 is provided to determine the market potential.

Shoulder Fixed Weapons Market Key Segments:

By Range

Short-range

Medium-range

Long-range

By Component

Launcher

Ammunition

By Technology

Guided

Un-guided

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Russia Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific China India Japan Australia Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA Latin America Middle East Africa



Key Market Players Profiled in the Report

Saab AB

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Thales Group

Bazalt

JSC RPC KBM

Raytheon Company

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems Ltd.

MBDA

ROKETSAN A.S.

Denel SOC Ltd.

