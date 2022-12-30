Should you build Almond Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom (December 2022)?

Almond Cookie was a part of one of many earliest updates in Cookie Run: Kingdom and was a well-liked Help Cookie, alongside Mint Choco for fairly a while. Since then, this Cookie has been relegated throughout the sport’s meta because of the launch of newer Cookies.

Nonetheless, he is nonetheless an simply out there Epic Help Cookie, with a novel capability that may exponentially enhance the quantity of DMG that will probably be dealt to an enemy with out the necessity for an additional DPS.

Learn on to search out out should you ought to put money into upgrading him and his “Almond Handcuffs” talent should you pull him from the gacha immediately.

Is Almond Cookie price your Ability Powders in Cookie Run: Kingdom?

The substats for a Lv. 60 Almond Cookie in Cookie Run: Kingdom with a maxed-out “Almond Handcuffs” talent are offered beneath, alongside the applying of a full Strong Almond construct:

HP:121,119 ATK: 19,898 DEF: 27,493 CRIT%: 19% General Energy: 84,340

The numbers for the maxed-out “Almond Handcuffs” talent are additionally hooked up:

Cooldown: 15 seconds

Harm Hyperlink: 105.0%

Period: 3.0 sec

Basically, Almond Cookie’s talent has him ‘handcuffing’ the enemy with the bottom max HP, concentrating on Cookies first and different kinds of enemies later. These ‘handcuffs’ apply the Harm Hyperlink debuff to that enemy, which distributes the harm dealt to the handcuffed enemy between as much as 5 enemies.

Again within the day, Almond and Rye Cookie had been a well-liked pair in Cookie Run: Kingdom, since each have talents that target the enemy with the bottom max HP. This meant that if each Cookies survived for lengthy sufficient, they might develop into a formidable pair that eradicated your complete enemy squad.

To make good use of this combo, Cookie Run: Kingdom gamers must provoke Rye Cookie’s talent and instantly comply with up with Almond as a result of the previous has a protracted animation earlier than they begin dealing DMG. This was the one technique to sync up Rye Cookie’s assault with Almond’s three-second length Harm Hyperlink debuff.

Apparently, this combo remains to be a viable alternative for World Exploration as, with just a few different DPS Cookies and a strong tank, it may well take gamers by a number of the hardest ranges, even with no Healer. There are a number of “Cheese Comps” that may make the most of Almond Cookie in PvP, however even then, how profitable these groups could be in immediately’s Cookie Run: Kingdom meta is questionable.

All issues thought-about, there’s actually no cause to spend valuable EXP Star Jellies and Ability Powders on Almond Cookie. Whereas he is likely to be a viable Cookie in sure conditions, and will probably work nicely with sure playstyles, different Help Cookies like Eclair and Cotton merely have too many benefits for Almond to be a worthy funding.

On their very own, each Cotton and Eclair Cookie can deal harm that is far in extra of nonetheless a lot of a lift that Almond may present, along with each of them having some stage of therapeutic/DEF capabilities as nicely.

Cookie Run: Kingdom followers can monitor this house to maintain an eye fixed out for all the most recent information.



