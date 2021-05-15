Should vaccinated people be given more freedom? This is how the majority of Germans think about it | Free press

People who have been fully vaccinated against the corona virus have more freedom in Germany. Research now shows that the majority believe such benefits are wrong.

Berlin (dpa) – The majority of Germans think lifting corona-related restrictions for fully vaccinated and recovered people is wrong.

In a survey by the YouGov opinion research institute commissioned by the German news agency, 32 percent said the groups of people should not receive benefits as long as not everyone had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Another 21 percent believe that vaccinated and convalescent people should generally not be treated any differently than people who have not been vaccinated. In contrast, only 39 percent consider the removal of the restrictions correct. 8 percent did not provide any information.

Since last Sunday, a regulation has been in place that removes a number of restrictions for vaccinated people and people recovering from a corona infection. You can meet other people without restrictions and you no longer have to adhere to the restrictions for leaving the night. Traveling has also become easier for these groups of people. The quarantine obligation when returning to Germany only applies to you if you come from an area with new virus variants. There are currently only eleven countries outside of Europe. They are also largely exempt from the requirement to test when they enter Germany.

According to the Robert Koch Institute, 721,279 vaccine doses were administered on Saturday on Friday. This means that more than 30 million people in Germany have received their first vaccination against the coronavirus. For example, 36.5 percent of the population is vaccinated at least once, Minister of Health Jens Spahn (CDU) announced on Twitter on Saturday. More than nine million people, and thus 10.9 percent of the population, already have full vaccination protection.

