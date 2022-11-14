Shots fired at University of Virginia, police seek suspect

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (AP) — The College of Virginia issued a warning to college students to shelter in place late Sunday night time following a report of pictures fired on the campus.

The college’s emergency administration issued an alert on Twitter at 10:42 p.m. of an “energetic attacker firearm.”

Authorities didn’t instantly launch further details about potential casualties, the Richmond Instances-Dispatch reported.

“There was a capturing on Culbreth Highway and the suspect is at massive and regarded armed and harmful,” UVA President Jim Ryan mentioned in a tweet, asking the college group to “please shelter in place.”

The UVA Police Division posted a discover on-line saying a number of police businesses have been trying to find a suspect who was thought-about “armed and harmful.”

A UVA scholar who was in her dormitory room close to Culbreth Highway mentioned she heard six pictures fired, the Instances-Dispatch reported.