Shotcrete Sprayed Concrete Market Overview | Key Vendor Landscape, Demand By Countries And Future Growth | The Euclid Chemical Company, KPM Industries Ltd, The QUIKRETE Companies

Market Overview:

Shotcrete/sprayed concrete market will reach an estimated valuation of USD 13.28 billion by 2027, while registering this growth at a rate of 8.10% for the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Increasing demand for low cost housing is expected to create new opportunity for the market. Increasing awareness about the technical efficiency of shotcrete is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as advancement in the shotcrete technology & raw materials, sustainability of shotcrete materials, growing demand from construction & infrastructure industry, and increasing usage in manufacturing of domes, barrel vaulting, bank vaults and others will further drive the shotcrete/sprayed concrete market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

Competitors Analysis:

The major players covered in the shotcrete/sprayed concrete market report are BASF SE, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., Sika AG, GCP Applied Technologies Inc., The Euclid Chemical Company, KPM Industries Ltd., The QUIKRETE Companies, Ductal, and LafargeHolcim among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Scope of the Report:

Current status of Shotcrete Sprayed Concrete, trend analysis and factors influencing Industry Growth.

Risk factors and other drivers that may impact the future incidence of Shotcrete Sprayed Concrete.

Review of the major market opportunities by identifying specific high-growth and emerging market opportunities.

Market share and information on key market players.

Analysis and forecast of the revenues for Shotcrete Sprayed Concrete in the global market and major market subsegments

Analysis by geographic region and further by selected country.

Analyzed and the distinguishing features of each of the market subsegments.

