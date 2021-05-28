Short Wave Infrared Market Latest Industry Trends, Revenue, Demand and Driving Factors to 2027

As short wave infrared (SWIR) technology provides extremely valuable quantitative information, short wave infrared camera industry have entered into new ventures like airborne platforms. A combination of short wave infrared camera and hyperspectral imager – Airborne Visible/Infrared Imaging Spectrometer (AVIRIS) – has been used on 4 aircraft platforms with the range of pixel sizes, as per the altitude at which they function. Short wave infrared cameras also find the application on a satellite platform where multi-spectral material characterization by sensors is needed. Further, commercial availability of short wave infrared cameras has enabled its unique application in the unmanned aerial system (UAS) or drones where short wave infrared technology’s unique features have enabled small UAS application such as satellite imagery for metrics related to water content.

Short Wave Infrared Camera- Drivers

Short wave infrared cameras are suitable for various applications. They widens endless opportunities in various applications, such as security, industrial and scientific image processing. Short wave infrared cameras are used for the analysis of spectroscope, such as the quality analysis of various product in agriculture, sorting of plastics for recycling, unknown substances’ structural clarification and classification of purity of substances. Shot wave infrared cameras are appropriate to click the image through water in an attempt to identify metallization and defects in electrical contact. Short wave infrared cameras are also used in some civil applications such as fruit inspection, inspection of bottling plant, inspection of solar cell, and so on. One of the most important application of short wave infrared cameras is military. These cameras are useful in getting an images of border monitoring, camouflage identification, night vision and surveillance. In military applications short wave cameras are typically see through and click images with higher contrast in various atmospheric conditions such as rain, haze, fog, mist and other various challenging conditions of atmosphere. All these factors are creating positive impact on the short wave infrared camera market.

