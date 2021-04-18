Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027

“

Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CompositeShort fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.

In terms of volume, the production of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was about 5356 K MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7501 K MT by 2022.

Europe is the dominate producer of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the production was 1835 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 34.26% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.95%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.28% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.

Leading players in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite industry are BASF, Dupont, SABIC, Rhodia. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 9.17% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 30.88% production share of the market in 2016.

Automotive accounted for the largest market with about 32.71% of the global consumption volume for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2017 to 2022. With over 24.84% share in the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, Aerospace/Aviation was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.

Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was lower year by year from 2439 $/MT in 2012 to 2095 $/MT in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.

The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.

A collective analysis on ’Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market majors.

Get a Sample PDF Report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-sample/225632

This survey takes into account the value of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite generated by the sales of the following segments:

The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –

BASF, DowDuPont, SABIC, DSM, Rhodia, Lanxess, PolyOne, Xenia, Johns Manville, SGL, RTP, Toray, Kingfa Science and Technology, Shanghai PRET Composites, Genius,

On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –

• Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others

On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –

• Automotive, Aerospace/Aviation, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Other,

The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.

Obtain a Discount on this report: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/check-discount/225632

The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.

The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.

Get Detailed Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Glass Fiber

1.2.3 Carbon Fiber

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Automotive

1.3.3 Aerospace/Aviation

1.3.4 Electrical and Electronics

1.3.5 Consumer Goods

1.3.6 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Production

2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Supply by Manufacturers

4.1.1 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2020 VS 2021)

4.1.2 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers by Production (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 BASF

12.1.1 BASF Corporation Information

12.1.2 BASF Overview

12.1.3 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 BASF Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.1.5 BASF Related Developments

12.2 DowDuPont

12.2.1 DowDuPont Corporation Information

12.2.2 DowDuPont Overview

12.2.3 DowDuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 DowDuPont Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.2.5 DowDuPont Related Developments

12.3 SABIC

12.3.1 SABIC Corporation Information

12.3.2 SABIC Overview

12.3.3 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SABIC Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.3.5 SABIC Related Developments

12.4 DSM

12.4.1 DSM Corporation Information

12.4.2 DSM Overview

12.4.3 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DSM Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.4.5 DSM Related Developments

12.5 Rhodia

12.5.1 Rhodia Corporation Information

12.5.2 Rhodia Overview

12.5.3 Rhodia Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Rhodia Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.5.5 Rhodia Related Developments

12.6 Lanxess

12.6.1 Lanxess Corporation Information

12.6.2 Lanxess Overview

12.6.3 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Lanxess Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.6.5 Lanxess Related Developments

12.7 PolyOne

12.7.1 PolyOne Corporation Information

12.7.2 PolyOne Overview

12.7.3 PolyOne Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 PolyOne Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.7.5 PolyOne Related Developments

12.8 Xenia

12.8.1 Xenia Corporation Information

12.8.2 Xenia Overview

12.8.3 Xenia Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Xenia Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.8.5 Xenia Related Developments

12.9 Johns Manville

12.9.1 Johns Manville Corporation Information

12.9.2 Johns Manville Overview

12.9.3 Johns Manville Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Johns Manville Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.9.5 Johns Manville Related Developments

12.10 SGL

12.10.1 SGL Corporation Information

12.10.2 SGL Overview

12.10.3 SGL Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 SGL Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.10.5 SGL Related Developments

12.11 RTP

12.11.1 RTP Corporation Information

12.11.2 RTP Overview

12.11.3 RTP Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 RTP Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.11.5 RTP Related Developments

12.12 Toray

12.12.1 Toray Corporation Information

12.12.2 Toray Overview

12.12.3 Toray Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Toray Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.12.5 Toray Related Developments

12.13 Kingfa Science and Technology

12.13.1 Kingfa Science and Technology Corporation Information

12.13.2 Kingfa Science and Technology Overview

12.13.3 Kingfa Science and Technology Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Kingfa Science and Technology Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.13.5 Kingfa Science and Technology Related Developments

12.14 Shanghai PRET Composites

12.14.1 Shanghai PRET Composites Corporation Information

12.14.2 Shanghai PRET Composites Overview

12.14.3 Shanghai PRET Composites Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Shanghai PRET Composites Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.14.5 Shanghai PRET Composites Related Developments

12.15 Genius

12.15.1 Genius Corporation Information

12.15.2 Genius Overview

12.15.3 Genius Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Genius Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Product Description

12.15.5 Genius Related Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Production Mode & Process

13.4 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Sales Channels

13.4.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Distributors

13.5 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry Trends

14.2 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Drivers

14.3 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Challenges

14.4 Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

Read the full report with TOC: @ https://www.regalintelligence.com/request-toc/225632

Therefore, Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Report 2020 is a valuable document for all industry competitors and individuals with a strong interest in market research Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite.”