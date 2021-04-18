Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects 2020 – 2027
Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic CompositeShort fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite is a composite material made of a thermoplastic resin reinforced with short fibers. A thermoplastic plastic is a polymer that becomes pliable or moldable above a specific temperature and solidifies upon cooling. Fiber reinforcement in thermoplastic has three basic forms: short fiber, long fiber, and short fiber. The fibers are usually glass, carbon, and aramid. The thermoplastic resin is usually PA, PP, and PBT. Short fiber reinforced thermoplastic composite are commonly used in Aerospace/Aviation/Aviation, automotive, marine, consumer goods, electrical and electronics.
In terms of volume, the production of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was about 5356 K MT in 2016. And it is anticipated to reach 7501 K MT by 2022.
Europe is the dominate producer of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the production was 1835 K MT in 2016, accounting for about 34.26% of the total amount, followed by North America, with the production market share of 29.95%. China has the highest production growth rate of 8.28% from 2012 to 2016. Even though a huge space for growth in the Chinese market exists, the quality and technology should be further improved.
Leading players in Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite industry are BASF, Dupont, SABIC, Rhodia. BASF is the largest manufacturer, with the production market share of 9.17% in 2016. The top four companies occupied about 30.88% production share of the market in 2016.
Automotive accounted for the largest market with about 32.71% of the global consumption volume for Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite in 2016. Moreover, it is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.83% from 2017 to 2022. With over 24.84% share in the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market, Aerospace/Aviation was the second largest application market in 2016, and is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 5.88%, in terms of consumption volume, from 2017 to 2022.
Under the influence of raw material, market competitions and economic conditions, the price of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was lower year by year from 2439 $/MT in 2012 to 2095 $/MT in 2016. In the next few years, we predict that price will continue to decline. As competition intensifies, prices gap between different brands will go narrowing.
The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry Report indicates that the global market size of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite was XX USD in 2020, and will grow at a XX% CAGR between 2021 and 2027.
A collective analysis on ’Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite Industry’ offers an exhaustive study supported current trends influencing this vertical throughout assorted geographies. Key information regarding market size, market share, statistics, application, and revenue is within the research to develop an ensemble prediction. additionally, this research offers an in-depth competitive analysis that specializes in business outlook emphasizing expansion strategies accepted by Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market majors.
This survey takes into account the value of Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite generated by the sales of the following segments:
The most important manufacturers covered in this report are the data broken down in Chapter 3: –
BASF, DowDuPont, SABIC, DSM, Rhodia, Lanxess, PolyOne, Xenia, Johns Manville, SGL, RTP, Toray, Kingfa Science and Technology, Shanghai PRET Composites, Genius,
On the basis of the Types, the market is classified as: –
• Glass Fiber, Carbon Fiber, Others
On the basis of the application, the market is classified as: –
• Automotive, Aerospace/Aviation, Electrical and Electronics, Consumer Goods, Other,
The report provides precise information on the vital actors of accompaniment on the world market Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite, the study of their capacity, share in the industry, and most recent developments such as mergers and acquisitions, investments, and shifting cost structures.
The Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market research report builds market knowledge through our extensive database of information from strong ancillary sources and our close ties to many industry partners. The data collected from our critical and reliable sources helps us validate and confirm the information alongside the latest trends and patterns in the market.
The objective of the study is to characterize the market size of various fragments and regions over the next few years and to project trends and trends over the forecast period. The report was developed based on the analysis and interpretation of market data Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite from reliable sources of information. The critical part of the report provides an analysis of the Short Fiber Reinforced Thermoplastic Composite market share of knowledge and a study of the key players in the industry, the main lines of the organization, the product portfolio and the cost structure, recent industry trends along with patterns analysis are the scope parameters of the report.
