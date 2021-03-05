Short Bowel Syndrome – Comprehensive Analysis on Global Market Report by Company, by Dynamics, by Region, by Type, by Application and by COVID-19 Impacts (2014-2027)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments and countries in previous years and to forecast the values to the next Five years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualify qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry with respect to each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as drivers and restraining factors which will define the future growth of the Short Bowel Syndrome market.

The medications prescribed for the treatment of SBS include teduglutide and growth hormones (aid in intestinal absorption), proton pump inhibitors (used to treat gastric acid secretions), and anti-diarrheal (to treat the primary symptom of SBS, i.e., diarrhea). As the patients with SBS have lost major part of the intestine, retaining nutrients in such patients through oral nutrition becomes difficult. Hence parenteral nutrition is the preferred mode of treatment in these patients.

Short bowel syndrome (SBS) is an intestinal disorder associated with malabsorption due to the lack of functional intestine. SBS can be congenital or an acquired condition which can be observed in patients in whom nearly half of the small intestine has been removed due to underlying disease condition.

Prime Competitors

The leading companies in the Short Bowel Syndrome market cover

Zealand Pharma

Merck

Ardelyx

Shire

Naia Pharmaceuticals

Emmaus Life Sciences

Sancilio & Company

GlyPharma Therapeutics

Nutrinia

OxThera

By application:

Hospitals

Clinics

Short Bowel Syndrome Market: Type Outlook

GLP-2

Growth Hormone

Glutamine

Others

Table of Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Product Definition and Scope

1.2 PEST (Political, Economic, Social and Technological) Analysis of Short Bowel Syndrome Market

…

2 Market Trends and Competitive Landscape

3 Segmentation of Short Bowel Syndrome Market by Types

4 Segmentation of Short Bowel Syndrome Market by End-Users

5 Market Analysis by Major Regions

6 Product Commodity of Short Bowel Syndrome Market in Major Countries

7 North America Short Bowel Syndrome Landscape Analysis

8 Europe Short Bowel Syndrome Landscape Analysis

9 Asia Pacific Short Bowel Syndrome Landscape Analysis

10 Latin America, Middle East & Africa Short Bowel Syndrome Landscape Analysis

11 Major Players Profile

…

The report covers the major countries analysis in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the rest of the world. Furthermore, policy mobilization, social dynamics, development trends, and economic development in these countries are also taken into consideration.

In-depth Short Bowel Syndrome Market Report: Intended Audience

Short Bowel Syndrome manufacturers

Downstream vendors and end-users

Traders, distributors, and resellers of Short Bowel Syndrome

Short Bowel Syndrome industry associations and research organizations

Product managers, Short Bowel Syndrome industry administrator, C-level executives of the industries

Market Research and consulting firms

Key questions answered in the report

What will the market size and growth rate be in 2026?

What segment or region will drive or lead market growth and what are the reasons?

How will market drivers, constraints and future opportunities affect market dynamics and subsequent analysis of relevant trends?

What key strategies are used by top vendors to increase revenue?

