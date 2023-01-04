Shohei Ohtani predicted to leave Angels, sign $500M deal after 2023 season

[Source]

Sports activities media is forecasting that Shohei Ohtani will bolt for the Los Angeles Dodgers after his contract with the Los Angeles Angels expires.

There’s hypothesis from reporters and analysts that the 28-year-old Japanese-born MLB star will transfer to a brand new workforce as soon as he turns into a free agent after the 2023 season.

A number of predictions posit that Ohtani will signal with the Dodgers – the Los Angeles Occasions has even prompt that the Dodgers are happening a cost-saving technique in preparation for Ohtani’s entrance into the free-agent pool.

The Desert Solar additional famous that the Dodgers have been avoiding long-term contracts for big-name gamers in favor of short-term offers. This might probably make the workforce extra financially versatile as soon as Ohtani turns into out there.

The Los Angeles Occasions reported that in keeping with some workforce executives, the Angels’ two-way phenom would possibly obtain a record-shattering deal – one that might even go as excessive as $400 million or $500 million.

If Ohtani does get traded to a different workforce after the 2023 season, Sportsnet predicted that he may additionally lastly make his playoff debut.

Ohtani probably receiving an exorbitant deal mustn’t come as a shock, contemplating the back-to-back achievements he has achieved ever since his MLB debut in 2018.

Ohtani was notably awarded the America League’s Most Helpful Participant trophy on Nov. 18, 2021, simply weeks after the Related Press named him Participant of the Yr.

After the Angels cemented their sixth consecutive dropping season that very same 12 months, he acknowledged his prime precedence was successful, casting doubt on his future with the workforce.

“I actually just like the workforce. I really like the followers and the ambiance of the workforce. However greater than that, I wish to win. That’s the largest factor for me. So I’ll depart it at that,” Ohtani mentioned by his interpreter.

As a result of his stellar efficiency on the taking part in area, Ohtani has joined quite a few unique achievement lists that embody legendary gamers equivalent to Corridor of Famers Babe Ruth and Willie Mays.

