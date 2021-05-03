Shoe Cover Market Clear Understanding Of The Competitive Landscape And Key Product Segments 2019 – 2027

Shoe Cover Market – Introduction

The shoe cover is a cover for dress shoes, boots, and most particularly sports shoes. The shoe cover provides a protective shield to enhance the wear life, preserve the attractive appearance, and increase the life span of costly footwear. Shoe cover is designed with water-resistant material to protect shoes from rain, slush, and snow. The covers have anti-slip sole to prevent accidental slip. Moreover, the ultra-elastic and portable design also allows to carry it in your pockets.

The shoe cover generally includes a durable material which covers the upper and side portions, outer sole and partial sole of the shoe. A toe hold is utilized to hold the cover in place at the toe portion of the shoes. In addition, an adaptable retention method is utilized near the rear instep or heel of the shoe to prevent slipping of the cover and hold the cover onto the shoe during movement or normal activity by the wearer. The adaptable retention method provides the stretch and adaptability necessary to enable the shoe cover to fit a wide range of shoe shapes and sizes. The shoe cover leaves the majority of the sole open, thereby, enabling the wearer to utilize the traction portion of the actual shoe’s sole.

Shoe Cover Market – Competitive Landscape

Royal Shoe Covers

Royal shoe covers is a manufacturer of shoe covers in India. Royal shoe covers are designed for health industries and laboratories with an idea of a clean and hygienic environment. The company offers shoe covers for hospitals, Operation Theater, NICU, ICU, CCU, laboratories, ward etc.

Protexer Corporation

Protexer corporation was founded in 2004 and is based in Knoxville. The company manufactures and markets shoe cover, shoe cover removers and dispensers. Its product portfolio includes shoe cover removers, standard booties, shoe cover systems, shoe cover dispensers, slip resistant booties, waterproof booties, and heavy duty booties. The company serves clients in hospital, child care, construction & real estate, pharmaceutical, manufacturing, aerospace, government, clean rooms, oil and mining, food processing, high tech, military, research, and tourism industries. Protexer Corporation sales its product under brand name BootieButler.

Shoe Cover Market –Dynamics

Increasing demand from hospitals and industrial sector is expected to boost the market growth

The most important driver of the shoe cover market is the growing demand from hospitals and various industries such as food processing, electronics, pharmaceutical, oil & mining, etc. In the food industry, cleanliness and disinfection are crucial. Maintaining a clean environment in these areas helps prevent transfer of ingredients and other food products, decrease contamination, and increase safety. Along with thorough sanitation and hygiene practices, wearing protective equipment such as hairnets, gloves, and shoe covers can make a huge difference in cutting down on contamination due to which demand for shoe covers is increasing driving the market.

Cordova Safety Products

Cordova safety products is a manufacturer of consumer and industrial personal protective equipment. It has over 4500 products and distribution centers in Memphis & California. The company is a member of Bunzl Distribution’s Safety family, a leading supplier in North America. The company supplies shoe covers designed for a variety of applications, including assembly, electronics, food processing & service, and warehousing.

Other prominent players operating in the shoe cover market include pro shoe covers, AMMEX, kwalitex healthcare private limited, and mbl impex private limited.

Shoe Cover Market Segmentation – By Material

Depending on material, the shoe cover market can be classified into:

Non-Woven Spunbond Polypropylene (Pp) Fabric

Polyethylene (Pe) Plastic

Cast Polyethylene (Cpe)

Others

