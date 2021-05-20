Shockwave Therapy Market Expected to Rise at A High CAGR, Driving Robust Sales and Revenue till 2026

DBMR has added a new report titled Shockwave Therapy Market with analysis provides the insights which bring marketplace clearly into the focus and thus help organizations make better decisions. The market analysis report lists and studies the leading competitors, also provides the insights with strategic industry analysis of the key factors influencing the market dynamics. The market document comprises professional and in-depth study on the current state which focuses on the major drivers and restraints for the key players. This market research report makes available granular analysis of the market share, segmentation, revenue forecasts and geographic regions of the market. The finest report takes into account several key manufacturers which are based on company profile, sales data and product specifications etc.

Global Shockwave Therapy Market, By Product Type (Mobile Shockwave Therapy Devices, Fixed Shockwave Therapy Devices), Technology (Electromagnetic Technique, Electrohydraulic Technique, Piezoelectric Technique, Radial Technique), End-User (Hospitals, Physiotherapy Clinics, Ambulatory Care, Radiology Labs, Others), Country (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe, Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia- Pacific, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East & Africa) Industry Trends and Forecast to 2028.



The shockwave therapy market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to reach at an estimated value of USD 3,090.17 million by 2028 and grow at a CAGR of 5.78% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increase in the prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders can be attributed to long-working hours, sedentary lifestyles and obesity which act as the major factor driving the shockwave therapy market.

Boston Scientific Corporation, Dornier MedTech, EDAP TMS, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Lumenis, Olympus Corporation, MEDTRUE ENTREPRISE CO.,LTD, SANUWAVE, and SANUWAVE Health, Inc, Bio-Med Inc, Likamed GmbH, MTS Medical, Siemens, United Medical Systems Inc, Zimmer Biomet and Cook among other domestic and global players.

The shockwave therapy market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to shockwave therapy market.

Shockwave therapy is defined as a multidisciplinary device which is used in orthopaedics, physiotherapy, sports medicine, urology and veterinary medicine. Its main assets are fast pain relief and mobility restoration. Shock wave therapy is also known as extracorporeal shock wave therapy (ESWT) which is a non-invasive treatment that is used in extensive areas of medical field that includes physical therapy, orthopedics, cardiology, and urology.

Rise in the incidence of chronic muscular and tendon disorders, back and neck pain along with sports injuries acts as the vital factor escalating the market growth, also increase in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders and rise in the rate of prevalence of bone diseases as well increasing geriatric population are the major factors among others driving the shockwave therapy market. Moreover, rise in the investments in the research and development activities for development of medical devices and increase in the technological advancements and modernization in the healthcare sector will further create new opportunities for shockwave therapy market in the forecasted period of 2021-2028.

However, rise in the expensive treatment cost and the side effects following the therapy acts as the major factors among others which will obstruct the market growth, and will further challenge the growth of shockwave therapy market in the forecast period mentioned above.

The shockwave therapy market report provides details of new recent developments, trade regulations, import export analysis, production analysis, value chain optimization, market share, impact of domestic and localised market players, analyses opportunities in terms of emerging revenue pockets, changes in market regulations, strategic market growth analysis, market size, category market growths, application niches and dominance, product approvals, product launches, geographic expansions, technological innovations in the market. To gain more info on shockwave therapy market contact Data Bridge Market Research for an Analyst Brief, our team will help you take an informed market decision to achieve market growth.

The shockwave therapy market is segmented on the basis of product type, technology, and end-user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of product type, the shockwave therapy market is segmented into mobile shockwave therapy devices and fixed shockwave therapy devices.

Based on technology, the shockwave therapy market is segmented into electromagnetic technique, electrohydraulic technique, piezoelectric technique and radial technique.

The shockwave therapy market is also segmented on the basis of end-user into hospitals, physiotherapy clinics, ambulatory care, radiology labs and others.

The shockwave therapy market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by country, product type, technology and end-user as referenced above.

The countries covered in the shockwave therapy market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the shockwave therapy market due to increase in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders and rise in the rate of prevalence of bone diseases as well increasing geriatric population in this region. Asia-Pacific is the expected region in terms of growth in shockwave therapy market due to increase in the prevalence of arthritis and musculoskeletal disorders in this region.

The country section of the shockwave therapy market report also provides individual market impacting factors and changes in regulation in the market domestically that impacts the current and future trends of the market. Data points such as consumption volumes, production sites and volumes, import export analysis, price trend analysis, cost of raw materials, down-stream and upstream value chain analysis are some of the major pointers used to forecast the market scenario for individual countries. Also, presence and availability of global brands and their challenges faced due to large or scarce competition from local and domestic brands, impact of domestic tariffs and trade routes are considered while providing forecast analysis of the country data.

The shockwave therapy market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment’s, installed base of different kind of products for shockwave therapy market t, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the shockwave therapy market. The data is available for historic period 2010 to 2019.

