Shocking video shows ‘massive’ attack by drone boats targeting Russia’s Black Sea Fleet

Russian Black Sea Fleet ships are anchored in one of many bays of Sevastopol, Crimea, March 31, 2014.

Video reveals drone boats attacking Russian ships on the coast of Crimea on Saturday.

The Russian Protection Ministry mentioned after the assault that it paused its grain take care of Ukraine.

The Protection Ministry known as the assault a “terrorist act.”

Russia on Saturday blamed Ukraine for a “huge drone assault” on naval ships and civilian vessels in Crimea, calling it a “terrorist act.”

A video of the assault, posted by an account known as Ukraine Weapons Tracker, seems to point out the second drone boats with explosives focused Russia’s Black Sea Fleet ships at a port in Sevastopol, Crimea’s largest metropolis.

Ukraine has denied being behind the assault, NPR reported.

A second clip reveals Russian fireplace from ships and helicopters focusing on the drone. The video confirmed what seems to be an explosion off the coast of Crimea. Drone ships have been washing up on the coast of Crimea within the Black Sea since late September, VICE reported.

Mikhail Razvozhayev, the governor of Sevastopol, informed Russian state media that town had been focused within the “most huge assault” by unmanned aerial automobiles “and remote-controlled floor automobiles” because the battle started, based on Al Jazeera.

Russian navy “repelled” the assault for hours, Razvozhayev informed Russian state-controlled information company Tass, Newsweek reported.

Razvozhayev mentioned in a tweet on Saturday that “no services within the metropolis had been hit” in the course of the assault and that “the state of affairs is calm and underneath management. All operational groups are on standby,” based on CNN.

After the drone assault, the Russian Protection Ministry on Saturday mentioned it paused its grain take care of Ukraine, which allowed the nation to have grain shipments come via the Black Sea. Russia claimed that Britain was concerned within the assault.

“Bearing in mind the terrorist act carried out by the Kyiv regime with the participation of British consultants towards ships of the Black Sea Fleet and civilian vessels concerned within the safety of grain corridors, Russia suspends its participation within the implementation of the settlement on exports of agricultural merchandise from Ukrainian ports,” representatives for the Russian Protection Ministry mentioned in a press release based on EuroNews.

