Shock Feature Lands For Fitbit Sense 2 And Versa 4 Owners

The longer term for the Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 simply obtained rather a lot brighter, as a third-party app has arrived for these watches, as noticed by 9to5Google.

Whereas the Sense 2 and Versa 4 are strong, approachable good health trackers, they had been criticised at launch for missing just a few options of their predecessors, together with third-party app help.

Studies of Fitbit third-party apps being gone for good could also be overstated, although, as a result of one has simply appeared within the Fitbit app.

It’s MED ID 5.0, which has Jason Olsen listed as its developer. This comparatively easy app is a approach to retailer essential medical info like “medicines, allergy symptoms/reactions, help animal info and extra info,” based on the app’s description.

I’ve simply checked this and, positive sufficient, it’s displaying as an installable possibility for my Fitbit Versa 4.

Nevertheless, there are some eyebrow-raising components right here. MED ID 5.0 is listed as having been up to date on 31 December 2020. If third-party app help is coming again, it appears odd to mark it with an app made by a solo developer that was final up to date shortly after the Versa 3 launched.

Nonetheless, this can be a hopeful signal, and one which means the options gaps of the Sense 2 and Versa 4 could also be crammed someday. Music help is probably the most obvious of those. Older Fitbit flagships supplied Spotify, Pandora and Deezer help. The fairly historical Versa 2 allow you to switch your personal music information manually. However the newest batch haven’t any music options.

These watches additionally launched with a number of key options pending, together with Google Maps Navigation introductions and Google Pockets. That is regardless of a roughly 2-year hole because the Versa 3 and Sense, the place solely a 12 months elapsed between the Versa 2 and Versa 3.

This slowed improvement could also be all the way down to the aftershocks of Google’s acquisition of Fitbit, which was introduced in late 2019 however was not finalized till January 2021.

That huge change was not totally excellent news for the Sense and Versa strains, which now need to discover a snug place to belong alongside Google’s personal Pixel Watch smartwatch. Fitbit arguably didn’t pull this off with the Sense 2 and Versa 4.

The cooler reception of this pair has had some advantages for consumers, although. Each watches had been dramatically discounted in throughout Black Friday gross sales, with $80 off each fashions, simply a few months after their launch.

Fitbit has additionally not too long ago launched a pair of Versa/Sense watch faces solely for Premium subscribers. These are the Streaks and Trials, fitness-focused views. One exhibits your step and rely and the times of the present week you’ve reached your objective. The opposite exhibits the progress of all of your day by day targets, similar to sleep, lively minutes and steps, as inexperienced bars.

I’ll be maintaining a tally of the Fitbit app to see if MED ID 5.0 will probably be joined by extra apps, or if it was a mistake and will probably be eliminated shortly. Versa 4 and Sense 2 house owners would possibly need to head to their Fitbit app quickly for a first-hand look in case the latter is true.