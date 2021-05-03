Shisha Tobacco Market Investigation & Development Trends Analyzed till 2025

Shisha Tobacco Market: Introduction:

Shisha also known as water pipe tobacco, argileh, maassel, hookah, or narghile in different region globally is a consumed for its relaxing and energizing effect. The shisha tobacco is molasses syrupy form of tobacco consumed through a water pipe or hookah and comes in different flavors. The shisha tobacco is consumed traditionally in Middle-East and southern region of Asia-Pacific. The shisha tobacco market is gaining popularity in North America and Europe region due to increased themed based café culture. The shisha tobacco market is expected to get driven over the forecast period resulted by the fact that it comes in different flavors which attract a large part of the youth population towards it.

Shisha Tobacco Market: Segmentation:

The shisha tobacco market is segmented on the basis of type, flavor, and distribution channel.

On the basis of type, the shisha tobacco market is segmented into strong, mild and light. The types are popular from user to user, new users prefer lighter or milder segment over the strong and stronger segment is preferred by the mature users. Over the forecast period, traditional regions are expected to get dominated by the strong segment and comparatively new regions are expected to get dominated by the mild segment.

On the basis of flavor, the shisha tobacco market is segmented into fruit, confectionery, spices, beverages, and others. The fruit segment and beverage are further sub-segmented into different types of major flavor use for shisha tobacco. The fruit flavor segment is expected to dominate the shisha tobacco market over the forecast period.

On the basis of the distribution channel, the shisha tobacco market is segmented into direct channels and indirect channels. The direct channels include the restaurants, bars, and cafes. The indirect channels are further sub-segmented into modern trade, specialty store, e-commerce, and other store formats. The direct channel is expected to dominate over the forecast period resulted by high consumption by the themed cafes and restaurants.

Shisha Tobacco Market: Region-wise Outlook:

Europe is expected to dominate the global shisha tobacco market over the forecast period followed by North America. Strong demand is anticipated from Middle-East and Africa region and Asia-Pacific region due to the presence of a traditional market for shisha tobacco. Latin America shisha tobacco market is also expected to grow significantly over the forecast period due to penetration of café culture in the region.

Shisha Tobacco Market: Drivers and Restraints:

The shisha tobacco market is expected to drive by the advent of theme cafes targeting young population. Also on a recent survey done by FDA shows 78% of the shisha tobacco user prefers it because of the attractive flavor offering which is absent in other tobacco related products. Internet of things has also increased use of shisha tobacco in the household.

The shisha tobacco market is expected to get restraint by the strict regulation produced by the regulatory authority in different regions due to the presence of carcinogens in the products over the forecast period.

Shisha Tobacco Market: Key Players:

The global player for the Shisha Tobacco market are Fumari Hookah, Haze Tobacco, LLC., Tangiers Tobacco Ltd., Al Fakher Tobacco Trading, Starbuzz Tobacco Inc., Nakhla Tobacco, Social Smoke GmbH, Alchemist Tobacco Co., Afzal Shisha (Soex India Pvt. Ltd), and Argelini Corp.