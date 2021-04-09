Shipping Container Market Overview 2021: Top Companies Analysis, Outlook, Market Share, Trends and Segmentation | TLS Offshore Containers International, CXIC GROUP, A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK GROUP, Singamas Container Holdings Limited

Shipping Container Market is segmented on the basis of size, product and region. Based on size, the shipping container market is divided into small container (20 feet), large container (40 feet) and high cub containers. Based on product, the shipping container market is segmented into dry storage, flat rack, refrigerated, special purpose and others.

Shipping Container Market is valued at USD 6742.2 Million in 2018 and expected to reach USD 11406.0 Million by 2025 with a CAGR of 7.8% over the forecast period.

Market Analysis of Shipping Container-

Shipping container is a system of intermodal freight transport using intermodal containers and also called containerization and ISO containers. The shipping containers have standardized dimensions and sizes. It can be loaded and unloaded, storage, transported proficiently over long distances, and transferred from one form of transport to other form of transport, like container ships, rail transport and trucks without being unloading goods at intermediate points. The handling of container is completely mechanized, that is all handling is done by using cranes and forklifts. Shipping containers originated quite a few centuries ago, but was not well developed after 2nd World War it is widely applied in all countries.

The regions covered in this Global Shipping Container Market report are North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World. On the basis of country level, market of Global Shipping Container Market is sub divided into U.S., Mexico, Canada, UK, France, Germany, Italy, China, Japan, India, South East Asia, GCC, Africa, etc.

Key Players –

Key players of the Global Shipping Container Market are China International Marine Containers (Group) Ltd., TLS Offshore Containers International, CXIC GROUP, A.P. MOLLER – MAERSK GROUP, Singamas Container Holdings Limited, Dong Fang International Asset Management Ltd., W&K Containers, Inc., YMC Container Solutions, China Shipping Container Lines Co. Ltd., Jindo Co. Ltd.and others.

Increasing Growth in Seaborne Trade is Major Factor Driving the Growth of Global Market.

Increasing use of containerized transport of goods by ship is highly cost effective as compared to the other transportation modes which foster the market growth. In addition, increasing number of container ships and capacity of ships is accelerating the demand of global shipping container market. Manufacturing of container ship has also increased due to demand of good transportation. However, increasing price of steel and fright rate may hamper the growth of shipping container market. Price rate of steel in India is goes from 31500/metric ton in October 2017 to 39200/metric ton in August 2018. Government tax reformation and increasing fuel price is affecting on fright rate. Moreover, the development of customized and special purpose container can provide huge opportunity for global shipping container market growth.

Asia-Pacific is Expected to Dominate the Global Market

Asia-Pacific is anticipated to capture the largest market share of the global shipping container market due to the presence of leading manufacturer in China. In addition, increasing demand of goods and seaborne trade in countries like China, India and Indonesia is also supplementing the growth of shipping container market in this region. In India market growth is attributed to the demand of goods is increased and government policies are healthy for market. Europe is the second largest shareholder of global shipping container market. The Europe is highly dependent on seaborne trade with the rest of the world and within European countries. For example; 74% of goods imported and exported in European countries are done by sea, this shows the growth of shipping container market.

Market Segmentation:–

By Size:

Small Container (20 feet)

Large Container (40 feet)

High Cub Containers

By Product:

Dry storage

Flat rack

Refrigerated

Special purpose

Others

By Regional & Country Analysis:

North America US. Canada

Europe UK. France Germany Italy

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia

Latin America Brazil Mexico

Middle East and Africa GCC Africa Rest of Middle East and Africa



