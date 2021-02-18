Shipbroking Market Research Report with Opportunities and Strategies to Boost Growth- COVID-19 Impact and Recovery 2021

Market Insights Reports delivers key insights on the Shipbroking market in its latest report titled, “Global Shipbroking Market: Size and Trends with Impact Analysis of Covid-19 (2020 Edition)” provides an in-depth analysis of key players strategies, market growth, product demand, growth factors, technological innovations, regional outlook and global dynamics which includes drivers, challenges, and opportunities dominant in the industry. This Market study provides comprehensive data that enhances the understanding, scope, and application of this report.

Top Key Players in the Global Shipbroking Market: Clarkson Plc., A.P. Moller-Maersk Group, Braemar Plc. and Other.

Industry News:

November 2020: Braemar Naves Corporate Finance and V.Ships Leisure enter partnership agreement

Braemar Shipping Services Plc (LSE:BMS), a leading international provider of shipbroking, financial advisory, logistics and engineering services to the shipping and energy industries, is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Braemar Naves Corporate Finance (“BNCF”) and V.Ships Leisure, the world’s leading cruise ship manager, have entered into a co-operation agreement to support cruise and ferry operators, their investors and financiers as they collectively navigate the unprecedented challenges currently facing the passenger ship industry.

With complementary skills and capabilities, the joint team will provide an integrated solution for a range of stakeholders in the industry, including consultancy and advisory services spanning operational & technical topics, HSEQ future-proofing, financial and business plan due diligence and assessments, as well as stakeholder advisory and capital raising. This partnership is intended to support the interests of the engaged partners through benchmarking with operational and financial industry best practices enabling decision-making, future-proofing, safe return to operations and growth.

The report provides analysis of the global shipbroking market with detailed qualitative analysis of impact of Covid-19 on different segments within shipbroking. The report also includes assessment of the market in terms of value and segment.

Shipping is characterized as the physical procedure of transferring a thing, commodities, merchandise goods and cargo from one place to other. The major components involved in shipping are: Shipowners, Charterers and Shipbrokers.

Shipowners, owns the ship and provide for commercial use for their own profit. Charterers, a person or the company who hires the ship/vessel for use to transport cargo. There are different types of chartering named as: Voyage Charter, Time Charter, Bareboat Charter and Demise Charter.

Shipbrokers, act as an intermediary between ship owners and ship charterers. The different categories of shipbrokers are sales & purchase brokers, bulkers brokers, tanker brokers and container brokers.

Shipbroking suggests a movement of ships/cargo which is an integral part of global shipping industry. The shipbrokers part is to act as a middle people amongst shipowners and the charterers who utilize ships to transport payload, or amongst purchasers and venders of ships. The different types of shipbrokers are sales & purchase brokers, dry cargo brokers, tanker brokers and container brokers.

Over the last decade, the global ship broking market was supported by various growth drivers , such as, increasing global seaborne trade, falling oil prices, accelerating economic growth, rising global energy consumption, etc.

The speedy spread of Covid-19 has had a major impact on global shipping markets. Covid-19 has led to reduced demand for goods from China. This in turn is having a cascading effect on shipping markets be it container ships or oil tankers. The recovery in the shipping sectors like dry bulk and containers would be entirely dependent on recovery in global economic activity, post abatement of the Covid-19 outbreak, starting from China. However, as to when the Covid-19 impact would subside is difficult to predict as the crisis is still in an evolving stage.

– The Market size from 2016-2021

– Expected market growth until 2025

– Forecast of how market drivers, restraints, and future opportunities will affect

– Segment and regions that will drive or lead the market growth and why

– Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape

– In-depth analysis of key sustainability strategies adopted by market place

