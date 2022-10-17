Shinobi no Ittoki English Dub release date revealed by Crunchyroll

Ittoki Sakuraba from Shinobi no Ittoki. Pic credit score: DMM Photos x TROYCA

The Shinobi no Ittoki English Dub launch date is October 18, 2022, within the Winter 2022 anime season. You possibly can watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.

The subbed model of the anime is presently airing on TOKYO MX, AT-X, and BS Asahi.

Crunchyroll has additionally introduced the Shinobi no Ittoki English dub forged and crew.

Shinobi no Ittoki dub forged and crew

The principle Shinobi no Ittoki English forged consists of:

Howard Wang (Langa Hasegawa in SK8 the Infinity) as Ittoki Sakuraba

Emily Fajardo (Aisha Udgard in How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom) as Kousetsu

Ian Sinclair (Wen-li Yang in Legend of the Galactic Heroes) as Tokisada Kaga

Katelyn Barr (Takt Asahina in Takt Op. Future) as Kirei Kisegawa

Macy Anne Johnson (Shikimori in Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie) as Ryoko Sukuno

Nazeeh Tarsha (Ard Meteor in The Best Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical No one) as Suzaka Ban

Caitlin Glass (Kyouko Kirigiri in Danganronpa: The Animation) as Yumika Sakuraba

Eric Vale (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) as Kidou Minobe

Jim Foronda (Riiman in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest) as Kozo Moriyama

Tiffany Solano as Reiha Tsuge

Emi Lo (Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) as Satomi Tsubaki

Further Voices: Marianne Bray, Ethan Gallardo, Spencer Liles, Mark Allen Jr., Erica Muse, Aaron Campbell

The principle English crew consists of:

ADR Director — Shawn Gann

Assistant ADR Director — Marcus Stimac

Lead ADR Engineer — Jamal Roberson

Assistant ADR Engineer — Stevie Rae Krieger

ADR Script Writers — Clayton Browning, Matt Shipman

ADR Script Supervisor — Emily Neves

ADR Prep — Brandon Peters

ADR Combine Engineer — Neal Malley

Extra about Shinobi no Ittoki

Shinobi no Ittoki is an unique TV anime collection created by DMM Photos and TROYCA. The story of the anime goes as follows:

Ittoki Sakuraba is an strange boy making an attempt to reside his on a regular basis life till at some point he finds out that he’s the nineteenth legit successor of the Iga ninja clan! His life is at risk due to a rival ninja clan. Now he has to combat and prepare to change into an actual ninja.

The OP theme music of Shinobi no Ittoki is “Hikari” (Gentle) by the J-rock band, Humbreaders. And the ED theme music of Shinobi no Ittoki is “Oboetate” by the musical band, hockrockb. The band’s first main album, “Pencil Rocket,” containing the ED theme music, shall be launched on October 26, 2022.

For extra data on the collection, you may go to the official Shinobi no Ittoki web site.