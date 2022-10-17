Shinobi no Ittoki English Dub release date revealed by Crunchyroll
The Shinobi no Ittoki English Dub launch date is October 18, 2022, within the Winter 2022 anime season. You possibly can watch the English dub on Crunchyroll.
The subbed model of the anime is presently airing on TOKYO MX, AT-X, and BS Asahi.
Crunchyroll has additionally introduced the Shinobi no Ittoki English dub forged and crew.
Shinobi no Ittoki dub forged and crew
The principle Shinobi no Ittoki English forged consists of:
- Howard Wang (Langa Hasegawa in SK8 the Infinity) as Ittoki Sakuraba
- Emily Fajardo (Aisha Udgard in How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom) as Kousetsu
- Ian Sinclair (Wen-li Yang in Legend of the Galactic Heroes) as Tokisada Kaga
- Katelyn Barr (Takt Asahina in Takt Op. Future) as Kirei Kisegawa
- Macy Anne Johnson (Shikimori in Shikimori’s Not Only a Cutie) as Ryoko Sukuno
- Nazeeh Tarsha (Ard Meteor in The Best Demon Lord Is Reborn as a Typical No one) as Suzaka Ban
- Caitlin Glass (Kyouko Kirigiri in Danganronpa: The Animation) as Yumika Sakuraba
- Eric Vale (Tomura Shigaraki in My Hero Academia) as Kidou Minobe
- Jim Foronda (Riiman in Arifureta: From Commonplace to World’s Strongest) as Kozo Moriyama
- Tiffany Solano as Reiha Tsuge
- Emi Lo (Lucy in Cyberpunk: Edgerunners) as Satomi Tsubaki
- Further Voices: Marianne Bray, Ethan Gallardo, Spencer Liles, Mark Allen Jr., Erica Muse, Aaron Campbell
The principle English crew consists of:
- ADR Director — Shawn Gann
- Assistant ADR Director — Marcus Stimac
- Lead ADR Engineer — Jamal Roberson
- Assistant ADR Engineer — Stevie Rae Krieger
- ADR Script Writers — Clayton Browning, Matt Shipman
- ADR Script Supervisor — Emily Neves
- ADR Prep — Brandon Peters
- ADR Combine Engineer — Neal Malley
Extra about Shinobi no Ittoki
Shinobi no Ittoki is an unique TV anime collection created by DMM Photos and TROYCA. The story of the anime goes as follows:
Ittoki Sakuraba is an strange boy making an attempt to reside his on a regular basis life till at some point he finds out that he’s the nineteenth legit successor of the Iga ninja clan! His life is at risk due to a rival ninja clan. Now he has to combat and prepare to change into an actual ninja.
The OP theme music of Shinobi no Ittoki is “Hikari” (Gentle) by the J-rock band, Humbreaders. And the ED theme music of Shinobi no Ittoki is “Oboetate” by the musical band, hockrockb. The band’s first main album, “Pencil Rocket,” containing the ED theme music, shall be launched on October 26, 2022.
For extra data on the collection, you may go to the official Shinobi no Ittoki web site.