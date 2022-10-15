Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Vinyl Soundtrack Box Set is now available at Fangamer

The placing cowl artwork of the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne vinyl soundtrack field set. Pic credit score: Atlus/Fangamer

The devilishly good Shin Megami Tensei III Nocture isn’t only a nice JRPG — it additionally has a killer soundtrack! And that’s why we’re enthusiastic about Fangamer’s 4-LP field set that hit lately.

And we suggest you head over there instantly and place your order. Given how rapidly the Tiger Lab Vinyl launch of the Excellent Blue Deluxe Audiophile Version LP bought out — we urge you to behave quick!

The field set will set Atlus and Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne followers again US$79. Yeah, that’s dear, however contemplating it options 70 tracks, which incorporates the Maniax Pack soundtrack, and new Toni Infante art work, it looks as if a great deal.

Furthermore, vinyl followers will love the general presentation of this field set. And that’s as a result of every document has a singular coloration, reminiscent of Black Rider, Pale Rider, Pink Rider, and White Rider. And every is protected by a inflexible slipcase boasting phenomenal art work.

The slipcase again of the field set options art work that completely encapsulates the darkish and foreboding environment of the sport. Pic credit score: Atlus/Fangamer

Tsukasa Masuko, Shoji Meguro, Toshiko Tasaki, and Kenichi Tsuchiya composed the soundtrack. European prospects might buy the field set from Black Display screen Data, Chipfreq, and Fangamer Europe. Sadly, prospects primarily based in Japan gained’t have the ability to order this extremely unique and restricted soundtrack.

However it’s not all dangerous for Japanese followers. CDJapan and Playasia have copies obtainable for the Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne Unique Soundtrack (真・女神転生III-NOCTURNEオリジナル・サウンドトラック) 2-disc version ranges between US$20-40. That is the unique compact disc urgent from 2003, printed by SME Visible Works.

What’s the cope with Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne?

It’s a part of the revered Shin Megami Tensei sequence by Atlus. A sequence deeply steeped in Jungian ideas and occult themes. And each SMT title locations gamers in a post-apocalyptic world the place they’ll encounter unusual metaphysical entities — a lot of that are demons.

In Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne, a doomsday cult causes the Conception, which is an apocalyptic occasion. And the participant should information the sport’s unnamed protagonist via the Vortex World. Right here, he’ll come into contact with malicious people and different survivors, reminiscent of Dante from Satan Could Cry.

Total, the sport manages to convey an otherworldly environment completely. And that’s partly on account of its nearly abstract-like artwork route and eclectic soundtrack.

Shin Megami Tensei III Nocturne (titled Lucifer’s Name in Europe) initially hit the PlayStation 2 again in 2003. And an HD remaster got here out for the Nintendo Change, PlayStation 4, and PC in 2021.

Is the soundtrack any good?

It’s not solely good, nevertheless it’s presumably among the best SMT soundtracks ever composed! As somebody that owns the unique 2-disc CD launch and accomplished the PlayStation 2 model of the sport — the soundtrack left an enduring impression.

The tracks vary from calm ambient soundscapes to J-Rock-inspired battle themes. And the sport’s darkish and gloomy moments are carried ahead by its extra melancholic tracks. Nevertheless, its extra uptempo tracks rely closely on home and techno influences and some noteworthy energy chord riffs.

In the end, this can be a soundtrack that stands by itself, that means that those who haven’t performed the sport can nonetheless get pleasure from it. And provided that it’s a vinyl launch this time spherical, it’s additionally extremely collectible. Let’s hope Fangamer has sufficient copies in inventory to fulfill all SMT and vinyl followers looking for an outstanding listening expertise!