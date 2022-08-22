Shigeo and Reigen take pleasure in their ramen, and Dimple hangs out with them. Pic credit score: ORANGE ROUGE

With the Mob Psycho 100 Season 3 launch date proper across the nook, there’s no higher time to choose up some Mob Psycho 100 Nendoroids! Sadly, these three are usually not in a set.

However grasp and pupil can be found for pre-order and inexpensive! You’ll be able to even wait to order Regen, as his pre-order will keep open longer than Mob’s!

Mob received’t be pleased if you happen to don’t order Reigen! Pic credit score: ORANGE ROUGE

Nendoroids Shigeo Kageyama determine

Our important boy is $47.99, and the pre-order closes on August 29, 2022. He’ll ship in April 2023, is manufactured from PVC, and stands at 3.9 inches.

Mob comes with:

3 faces, commonplace, woke up and blushing

a miniature determine of Dimple

a bent spoon

a bowl of ramen with chopsticks

2 hair items

Nendoroids Arataka Reigen determine

Grasp Reigen is $42.99, and his pre-order closes on September 12, 2022. He’s manufactured from PVC and ABS, and identical to Mob, he’s 3.9 and can ship in April 2023.

Reigen comes with the next:

3 faces, commonplace, assured smile, and distressed

a enterprise card

a bag of salt for exorcisms

cellphone

and a bowl of ramen

Reigen will not be the perfect function mannequin, however he sticks to his beliefs and cares for Mob. It doesn’t matter that Reigen lies by means of his enamel and depends on Mob for the heavy lifting.

Reigen will do no matter he can to assist Mob together with his energy. It’ll be unhappy to see this sequence finish, however Mob Psyco 100 will all the time be one among my favourite sequence, palms down.

One’s humorousness is among the greatest promoting factors in his works. You’ll be able to’t hate it when a personality calls somebody out on their delusional nonsense.

Particularly when the scene is meant to be dramatic and put the primary character in a difficult state of affairs, like in Mob Psycho 100 Season 2 between Reigen and the physics or in One Punch Man Season 1, the place Saitama turns the tables on an indignant mob led by the Tank-Prime brothers as a result of it’s an ideal instance of human nature, and why society is tousled and outdated!

Reigen mentioned it greatest: Society doesn’t care about you a method or one other. You’re a cog within the machine; simply because you have got energy doesn’t imply you’re not human.

He isn’t saying that their lives don’t matter as a result of they do. Quite the opposite, they’re alive and due to this fact matter. However the world doesn’t revolve round anybody, so it is best to deal with profiting from your life.

Like getting these two Nendoroids earlier than they disappear!