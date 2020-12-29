Shield Glasses Market Future Prediction Report 2020-2026 | Oakley Inc., SHADY RAYS, 100% Speedlab, LLC, Tifosi Optics

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this Shield Glasses Market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The Major players profiled in this report include Oakley Inc., SHADY RAYS, 100% Speedlab, LLC, Tifosi Optics, POC Sports, SPY OPTIC, Smith Optics, MAUI JIM, INC., JULBO SA, Luxottica Group S.p.A., adidas Group, Balboa Mfg. Co., LLC., Dragon Alliance., Gatorz Eyewear., COSTA, FGX INTERNATIONAL among others

Historical year – 2013-2018 | Base year – 2018 | Forecast period – 2019 to 2026

Global Shield Glasses Market: Segment Analysis

By Product (Spectacles, Sunglasses),

Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Independent Brand Showrooms, Online Stores, Retail Stores),

Application (Children, Adults, Old),

Material (Acrylic, Nylon, Polycarbonate, Glass, Plastic)

Shield sunglasses consist of one continuous lens spanning the distance normally covered by two separate sunglass lenses and a nose bridge. Shield sunglasses often cut and remove the shield from precisely one piece of lens material, whereas traditional sunglasses can use various elements of the lens. Due to their better vision, lightness and easy on-and-off design they are widely used in sports. Polycarbonate, nylon, plastic and others are some of the material which are used for the production of these glasses.

Highlights following MARKET DRIVERS AND RESTRAINT:

Increasing awareness about eye safety will drive the market growth

Usage of eyewear as a fashion accessory will also accelerate the growth of this market

Ability of the shield glasses to protect eyes from harmful UV rays acts as a market driver

Complexity associated with not providing proper protection is restraining the market growth

High price gap between the branded and unbranded eyewear will also hamper the market growth

In September 2017, AMO sunglasses announced the launch of their new sports sunglasses models AMO Blade and AMO Shield at the Sports Expo. These are the high quality mask sports sunglasses and are very suitable for both the new and existing customers

Global shield glasses market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shield glasses market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Shield Glasses Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please request an analyst call or can drop down your enquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include vendor positioning grid, market time line analysis, market overview and guide, company positioning grid, company market share analysis, standards of measurement, top to bottom analysis and vendor share analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

