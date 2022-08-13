Shelling of Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Plant Raises Fears and Outrage

KYIV, Ukraine — Within the early days of the struggle in Ukraine, Russian troops seized management of Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant after a fierce battle that included shrapnel hitting the containment construction of Reactor No. 1. The ensuing hearth was shortly extinguished, a thick wall prevented a breach, and within the ensuing 5 months the struggle, and world consideration, moved on to new fronts, new outrages and new horrors.

The struggle has had no scarcity of devastation and world consequence — shifting geopolitical alliances, starvation in Africa exacerbated by lacking grain exports, massacres of Ukrainian civilians, mass migrations and large losses of Ukrainian and Russian troops. But the repeated shelling of the sprawling Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Energy Plant in current days has notably roused widespread fears and outrage concerning the sheer folly and existential hazard of turning Europe’s largest nuclear energy plant right into a theater of struggle.

President Volodymyr Zelensky of Ukraine, talking late Thursday evening to a nation that also bears the scars of nuclear disaster from the meltdown of the ability at Chernobyl in 1986, stated the Kremlin was partaking in “unconcealed nuclear blackmail” and referred to as the scenario on the plant “one of many largest crimes of the terrorist state.”