Shelling near a Ukrainian nuclear plant has hit the fire station it uses for emergencies, officials say.

KYIV, Ukraine — Shelling close to a Russian-occupied nuclear energy complicated in southern Ukraine has hit the fireplace station tasked with extinguishing any blazes contained in the sprawling facility, officers mentioned Monday, amid ongoing issues over nuclear security due to preventing within the space.

Russian forces seized management of the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Energy Plant, Europe’s largest, in March. They’ve since successfully turned it right into a fortress and a launchpad for assaults on Ukrainian positions. In latest weeks, shells have hit the ability and the world round it — with Ukraine and Russia buying and selling blame over who’s accountable and the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog expressing alarm over the potential for a significant nuclear accident.

On Monday, the Ukrainian firm that oversees the nation’s nuclear energy crops mentioned that Russian forces had previously week focused a hearth station exterior of the plant that’s liable for extinguishing fires on the facility within the occasion of an emergency. That poses “a critical danger to the secure operation of the plant,” the corporate, Energoatom, mentioned in an announcement.