Shell must compensate farmers in Nigeria | Free press

The British-Dutch group is liable for pollution from oil spills, a court in The Hague ruled. Shell itself had blamed saboteurs.

The Hague (dpa) – The subsidiary of oil company Shell in Nigeria has to compensate farmers for oil pollution after a court decision.

The company was liable for pollution from oil spills in 2004 and 2005, according to the court in The Hague. The amount of the compensation will have to be determined later. The British-Dutch parent company based in The Hague is not directly liable, the court ruled. However, the company has a “duty of care” and was ordered to equip old oil lines with sensors to detect leaks.

Four farmers from Nigeria and the environmental organization Milieudefensie had sued the company for damage and also demanded the restoration of the soil in the Niger Delta. Shell had denied the charges and stated that saboteurs were responsible for the leaks. However, the court considered this “unambiguously proven” in only one case. The request for further renovation was denied.

In an initial response, Milieudefensie was over the moon: “We are crying with happiness. After 13 years we won ”, the organization wrote on Twitter.

Shell Nigeria had already been sentenced in first instance to damages in one case in 2013. Both parties appealed. The court of appeal is now underway. In a third claim, the verdict was postponed.

The judgment in the Shell lawsuit may have consequences for other claims against Shell in Nigeria. The 2013 ruling was already considered groundbreaking, as claims against a foreign subsidiary could also be enforced at Group headquarters.

