Shein takes down product listing after TikTok user spots racy reflection on bottle cap

[Source]

Shein lately took down a product itemizing after an eagle-eyed TikTok consumer observed a racy reflection on the merchandise’s bottle cap.

TikTok consumer @addictedtothisstupidapp shared a display screen shot of the itemizing in a now-viral clip, which has obtained over 255,000 likes and has been seen over 6 million instances because it was uploaded on Jan. 22.

The nine-second video highlights an inventory for an “Empty Subpackage Bottle” value 3.95 Australian {dollars} (roughly $2.76).

Extra from NextShark: Girl provides start to ‘Tesla child’ in entrance seat of automobile driving itself to hospital on autopilot

Within the brief clip, @addictedtothisstupidapp zooms in on the bottle’s cap to indicate a photographer carrying an outfit that exposes their abdomen.

“WHAT IS THIS SHEIN,” the video’s onscreen textual content says.

The TikTok consumer defined in certainly one of their feedback that the product’s photographer was “a woman with a crop prime on.”

Extra from NextShark: Chinese language lady’s quest for profitable childbirth regardless of 26 miscarriages sparks criticism

Some TikTok customers commented on the submit, sharing that in addition they noticed the itemizing whereas shopping Shein’s web site.

“I simply went on she in [sic] and it’s really true,” one consumer wrote, whereas one other jokingly stated, “They was working from residence.”

Nonetheless, evidently Shein was fast sufficient to note the blunder, as some customers identified that the product is now not accessible on its web site.

Extra from NextShark: Chinese language netizens slam personal authorities after Beijing retaliates in opposition to US report on human rights abuses

Shein is not any stranger to on-line consideration and controversy.

In July 2020, the Chinese language on-line quick style retailer publicly apologized after receiving backlash for a Buddhist swastika necklace on its web site. Shein defined in a press release that the image they used was not a Nazi swastika that promotes anti-Semitism.

Story continues

In June 2022, an American artist sued Shein for copyright infringement and demanded over $100 million in damages.

Extra from NextShark: Video: Household provides grandmother red-carpet therapy at Singapore airport reunion