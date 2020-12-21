Sheet Moulding Composites Market 2020 Key Players, Drivers, Challenges and Future Prospect and Key Players – Fu Runda Group , Devi Polymers
Sheet Moulding Composites Market Overview and COVID -19 Impact Analysis
The global market was value at Million in 2019 and is expected to reach Million by 2027; growing at a CAGR from 2020 to 2027. Across the key geographies namely Europe, Asia Pacific, North America and Rest of the World (RoW), Asia Pacific is expected to hit a substantial market size by 2027, witnessing a healthy CAGR from 2020 to 2027 as compared to the other regions. The increase in demand across the major Asia Pacific countries and the increase in applications are some of the key factors driving market growth across the region. However, it is also predicted that Europe and North America would grow at a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. In addition, the key countries of these major regions are also covered under the scope.
Opportunities in the Market
Geographical and application areas would be the major opportunities for this particular market. In addition, development in product would also be an added opportunity to grab in order to achieve the major chunk of the market. In order to comprehend the market trend at present and during the forecast period, the opportunistic areas across the products and applications are also analyzed and examined. COVID -19 impact analysis have also been covered under the scope of the study.
Key Companies
IDI Composites International
Magna
Menzolit
Continental Structural Plastics
Premix
Polynt
Molymer SSP
ASTAR
Core Molding Technologies
Lorenz
MCR
Huamei New Material
Yueqing SMC & BMC
Tianma Group
Jiangshi Composite
Huayuan Group
BI-GOLD New Material
Changzhou Rixin
DIC
East China Sea composite materials
Fangda Thermoset Plastic
SIDA composites
Fu Runda Group
Devi Polymers
Market by Type
General Purpose Type
Flame Resistance Type
Electronic Insulators Type
Corrosion Resistance Type
Other Types
Market by Application
Automotive
Electrical & Energy
Construction
