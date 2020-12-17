Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market To Account To USD 3.55 Billion By 2026 | Top Companies- Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt

By using this winning Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market report, the general market conditions, existing trends and tendencies in the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) industry can be unearthed. This market research report puts forth thorough overview of the market where it identifies industry trends, determines brand awareness and influence, provides industry insights and offers competitive intelligence. The report includes noteworthy information alongside future conjecture and point by point market scanning on a worldwide, regional and local level for the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) industry. This quality Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) marketing report has been designed with correctness and in-depth knowledge which helps the business to grow and henceforth results in revenue growth.

Summary of the Report

Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.81 billion in 2018 to an estimated value of USD 3.55 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 2.95% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the rising demand from the applicable industries for bio-based materials and compounds.

Major Key Players of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

Polytec Holding AG, IDI Composites International, Polynt, TEIJIN LIMITED, Premix , ISCOPE GmbH, MENZOLIT, Huayuan Advanced Materials Co.Ltd, Core Molding Technologies, Changzhou City Jiangshi Composite Technology Co.Ltd., Koninklijke Ten Cate bv, SHOWA DENKO K.K., China Composites Group Corporation, and ASTAR.

Market Definition: Global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

Sheet molding compound (SMC) can be described as the glass polyesters used in compression molding as well as the method of compressing and molding materials together for higher automated strength. The materials are rolled up in sheets and are mixed with resins and other chemical compounds as per the requirements of the user. It is both the material as well as the method.

Market Drivers:

Increased focus on lightweight materials due to the focus on improving fuel efficiency for vehicles is expected to drive the market growth

Growing demand for bio-based materials and compounds is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

High and fluctuating cost of raw materials as compared to traditional materials is expected to restrain the market growth

Complications and issues of recycling with sheet molding compounds (SMC) is also expected to restrain the market growth

Geographical Coverage of Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market

Europe: Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others

Russia, France, UK, Italy, UK, Germany, Others North America: Mexico, U.S., and Canada,

Mexico, U.S., and Canada, Asia Pacific: South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others

South Korea, China, Singapore, India, Taiwan,Japan, Others Rest of the World (RoW): Africa, Middle East,South America & Central America

Table of Contents

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Key Pointers of the Report

The Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market estimation from 2019 to 2026 has been provided in the report covering all the aspects that would impact the market growth

Trend analysis has been also mentioned under the scope of the report

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market share analysis of the key players of the market have been provided in the report

Sheet Molding Compound (SMC) Market drivers, restraints and opportunities have been extensively covered under the scope of the study

Additional Pointers of the Report:

Given below are some of the added key points of the report:

SWOT Analysis

PEST Analysis

Value Chain Analysis

Market Attractiveness Analysis

Porter’s Five Analysis

