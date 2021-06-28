Sheet Face Mask Market By 2026 Top Winning Strategies, COVID-19 Impacting Factors, Business Strategies | Allied Market Research
Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026
According to a new report published by Allied Market Research titled, ” Sheet Face Mask Market by Product Type, Price Point and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019–2026,” The global sheet face mask market size was valued at $206.0 million in 2018 and is anticipated to reach $392.1 million by 2026, with a CAGR of 8.76% during the forecast period. The cotton/microfiber sheet segment was the highest contributor to the market, with $62.4 million in 2018, and is estimated to reach $107.5 million by 2026, at a CAGR of 7.4% during the forecast period.
Increased number of geriatric population and rise in popularity of beauty enhancer products boosts the sheet face mask market demand. Moreover, growing awareness among generation X of Asia, especially female population, drives the revenue growth of the sheet face mask market. Sheet face mask market trends of multi-functional cosmetic products is also followed among consumers, where consumers are showing interest in single products with all skin benefits. Generation X is adopting sheet face masks not only for appearance but also to supplement their routine skin care regime.
The Hydrogel Sheet segment is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.8% during the forecast period.
Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to dominate the sheet face mask market share, registering a CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.
North America is projected to exhibit exponential growth throughout 2026, registering the highest of CAGR 11.0% during the forecast period.
The Supermarkets/Hypermarkets distribution segment is anticipated to dominate the global sheet face mask market analysis, with a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period.
The E-commerce segment is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 11.7% during the sheet face mask market forecast period.
1.1. Report Description
1.2. Research methodology
1.2.1. Secondary research
1.2.2. Primary research
1.2.3. Analyst tools and models
CHAPTER 2: EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
2.1. CXO perspective
CHAPTER 3: MARKET OVERVIEW
3.1. Market definition and scope
3.2. Parent Market Overview: Facial Care Market (2018)
3.3. Key findings
3.3.1. Top investment pockets
3.4. Value chain analysis
3.5. Porter’s five forces analysis
3.5.1. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.5.2. High Bargaining Power of Buyers
3.5.3. High Threat of Substitution
3.5.4. Moderate Threat of New Entrants
3.5.5. Moderate Bargaining Power of Suppliers
3.6. Market dynamics
3.6.1. Drivers
3.6.1.1. Introduction of value-added and easy-to-use sheet masks
3.6.1.2. Inclusion of innovative ingredients and serums
3.6.1.3. Acceptance of cannabis infused sheet face masks
3.6.2. Restraint
3.6.2.1. High probability of product counterfeiting
3.6.3. Opportunities
3.6.3.1. Establishment of direct distribution networks
3.6.3.2. Extensive opportunities in E-commerce sales
CHAPTER 4: SHEET FACE MASK MARKET, BY PRODUCT TYPE
4.1. Overview
4.1.1. Market size and forecast
4.2. Cotton/Microfiber Sheet
4.2.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.2.2. Market size and forecast
4.3. Hydrogel Sheet
4.3.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.3.2. Market size and forecast
4.4. Knit Sheet
4.4.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.4.2. Market size and forecast
4.5. Bio-cellulose Sheet
4.5.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.5.2. Market size and forecast
4.6. Others
4.6.1. Key market trends, growth factors, and opportunities
4.6.2. Market size and forecast
