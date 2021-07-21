She ends the game with an impossible challenge

Since its release in 2017, Zelda Breath of the Wild has had phenomenal success and many players have achieved incredible feats and imagined the most unlikely challenges to complete the game without taking a single damage, the exploits are all more impressive than that other. A player known as Everest Pipkin on Twitch recently completed the game with an impossible challenge.

You may have heard of the challenges where a player completes the game without taking any damage, where the only weapon is a shield, or the challenge where you have to face the final boss with no clothes on. Today you will discover the new challenge and achievement of Everest Pipkin. The young woman who is a game developer and Twitch streamer managed to exit the game without stepping on the same foot twice.

Perhaps you remember one of the first mobile games, Snake, in which you played a snake that has to chase blocks without touching its growing tail? According to this principle, Everest Pipkin completes Zelda Breath of the Wild.

The streamer shared her adventure in a Let’s Play titled “The Traveling Swordsman Problem”. With the Hero’s Path mode, which tracks and records every step of Link and shows it as a line on the map, she finished the game without ever crossing her path again.

This challenge, which is a real logistical nightmare, required Everest Pipkin over 8 months of playtime and 6 attempts. Hero’s Path mode lists all of Link’s steps, whether he’s flying, walking, teleporting, or climbing. Even the most mundane video game events, such as falling from damage or falling off a cliff, can lead to an intersection and end a race.

Additionally, Hero’s path mode doesn’t take into account 3D spaces, so Pipkin not only made sure he was accidentally returning, but also had to factor in altitude in his route.

On her Twitter account, the player explained the level of difficulty of the challenge she had started. And above all the fact that she couldn’t just save every second step, because Hero’s path mode memorized the path covered and transfers it to the card even after a memory reset. Even Link’s movements in the cutscenes were recorded.

Worse, it sometimes draws a line from where you left off to where you loaded. and if you die or save in the air or in the water it will take you to the last place you stood.

“Worse, it sometimes draws a line between where you left the game and where you loaded it. If you die or save in air or water, you end up in the last.” I couldn’t just save my way to victory).

Knowing that it was possible to complete Breath of the Wild by walking straight to Ganon from Link right after waking up, the streamer took that observation and just added one rule to help complete her challenge: get one complete map and complete all towers.

Everest Pipkin stated on Twitter that most of the time on this challenge was spent waiting, whether it was weather conditions or enemies. So it took 6 tries and 8 months of play to complete this challenge, but the streamer actually did a feat.

The full adventure is available on YouTube, but if you don’t want to spend hours there, you can watch Everest Pipkin’s final hour of play when she finishes the game (from 1:38:30).

Finally, note that Hero Path mode did not work on Divine Creatures and Castle Hyrule (the path was only shown when exiting the scene), so the streamer had to keep her head in her head to avoid going there twice.

If you enjoyed this article, you will surely love to check out this extraordinary one-player recording in Zelda Breath of the Wild.