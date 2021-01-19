She confuses candy for fireworks and cracks a tooth

It is this news that we can hardly believe when we see it on the news pages of newspapers. Too unusual, too bizarre, too absurd. And then we come across one or more photos that confirm the authenticity of the messages. This is exactly the experiment that we did in the columns of the Daily Mail (and that you will continue to do after reading this article too).

In the town of Rugby, a town in Warwickshire, Central England, Lisa Boothroyd, 48, mistook candy for a box of fireworks. When the mother thought of buying candy from the candy section of a store, she bought a box of “finger snap” fireworks.

What was her surprise when she thought about trying candy when one of those candies literally exploded in her mouth. Forty immediately spat the blast and rinsed her mouth, sore with burns from the explosion. She explains :

My mouth burned for two weeks. I immediately felt a burning pain. I almost lost my tooth.

Lisa realized the seriousness of the situation and immediately thought about what would have happened if she had given these “goodies” to children. She says, “I hope others don’t make the same mistake as me.”

The company that made the fireworks drew attention to the incident and, through one of its spokesmen, shared how serious it is about this unique event:

The safety of our customers is our top priority. So we were very concerned to hear about this unfortunate accident. We spoke to the independent retailer who runs this store under our Costcutter branded banner and they assured us that they would remove this item from the candy department immediately.

For her part, Lisa Boothroyd is still recovering from her burns and is waiting to fix her tooth, which she has almost lost.