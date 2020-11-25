Shattered price for the excellent Sony Xperia 5 smartphone

If you are looking for a high-end smartphone that offers a nice technical sheet, the Sony Xperia 5 is perfect, especially since it benefits from a € 300 discount on the starting price.

Sony Xperia 5: a great display and great performance

The Sony Xperia 5 is equipped with a great 6.2-inch OLED display with Full HD + resolution of 2520 x 1080 pixels. This is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 6 and uses Triluminos and X-Reality Engine technology. You get great display quality for videos and games.

Under the hood we find the following:

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 RAM: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

With this configuration, the Xperia 5 will have no problem running your games and greedy applications.

A triple sensor with 12 megapixels each and an 8 megapixel sensor for the front are required for the photo.

In terms of autonomy, it has a 3140 mAh battery compatible with 18 W fast charge.

Previously booked at 699 euros with the operator SFR, it has just received a discount of 300 euros, which now makes it 399 euros! And if you want more storage, we’ve got plenty on a SanDisk Ultra 128GB microSD card.

3 good reasons to crack

Overall Performance Screen Quality A great reduction for a great smartphone

