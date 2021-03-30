Sharp Revenue Growth Predicted in Global Graphene Market During 2019-2030

The global graphene market is predicted to demonstrate a CAGR of 20.2% between 2020 and 2030. According to the forecast of P&S Intelligence, a market research firm based in India, the market would attain a value of $646.8 million in 2030.

As regards the application segment of the graphene market, it is categorized into energy, electrical and electronics, biomedical, and composites. Amongst these, the composites category is projected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the increasing consumption of graphene for metal and polymer composites, which offer high electrical conductivity and notable strength. Additionally, graphene composites will be used in high-volume in manufacturing of renewables, medical implants, and engineering materials of aircraft.

Globally, the Asia-Pacific market accounted for the largest share during the historical period (2014–2019). This was due to the increased consumption of graphene in the energy, medical, and electrical and electronics industries in China and other regional countries. Additionally, graphene is also finding application in the aerospace and automotive industries in India, South Korea, and China. Whereas, the European graphene market is expected to demonstrate the fastest growth during the forecast period, due to the rising application of graphene composites in the automobile, electrical and electronics, and aerospace industries.

Market Size Breakdown by Segment

By Form

Powder

Dispersion

By Application

Electrical & Electronics

Composites

Energy

Biomedical

Geographical Analysis