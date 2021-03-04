Sharp discussion about corona resolutions | Free press

Berlin (dpa) – Chancellery Minister Helge Braun (CDU) considers the new resolutions of the federal and state governments in the corona pandemic appropriate. “You cannot hibernate a society after four months. Therefore, these opening steps are correct, “Braun said in the ARD” morning magazine Thursday. “

After more than nine hours of negotiations, Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the prime ministers of the state had drawn up new corona resolutions. Agreement was reached on a new test strategy and gradual openings with built-in emergency brakes.

The head of the chancellery assured that there was sufficient capacity in Germany for the testing strategy, which the opposition has doubts. “There are many, many rapid tests available. Manufacturers stock up hundreds of millions, ”says Braun. Sales are just starting with the self-tests. In the first weeks, the conventional rapid tests were to be used in particular.

Vice-Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) also expects sufficient testing capacities soon. In the ARD “Morgenmagazin” he also referred to rapid tests and the self-tests that are now available. “We want to use both options to create more room for vacancies with a comprehensive testing strategy,” said the Federal Treasury Secretary.

“There are many test offers that can be made,” replied Scholz when asked if there would be enough capacity soon. “And that is why I assume that after a short transitional phase, which must necessarily follow this decision, sufficient ordered tests will be available everywhere and that these test centers to be set up will also be able to work with the tests. He added that “there will be self-tests at some point and on a large scale,” which are very useful for using them in schools, for example.

Scholz’s party rival, SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach, expressed concern on Twitter about the summit resolutions: “The most likely scenario is that the third wave will start slowly with this resolution. It may even be the case that appointment shopping and outdoor catering will start for a while. But by the beginning of April, the incidence is over 100 and the interlude is over. “

Much has been achieved, especially for the economy, said Federal Economy Minister Peter Altmaier (CDU). So there will be the first important but responsible opening steps in March. In addition, the group said goodbye to the controversial 35 incidence. “The incidence of 35, which was very serious, which irritated and upset many, is no longer a requirement for opening.” This gives retailers and restaurants the opportunity to resell in many parts of Germany, to get back to business.

Bavaria Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) described March as a transitional month in the fight against the corona pandemic. “It can develop for the better, but also for the worse,” said Söder on Thursday evening. “We sincerely hope that March will be a month of opportunity.” At the same time, Söder warned against hasty opening steps. «The heart tells us: open as much as possible! The mind clearly urges caution ». It’s important to be careful not to get into the next lockdown, possibly as early as Easter.

In view of the new testing strategy, FDP MP Michael Theurer accused Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn and Altmaier (both CDU) of a foreseeable lack of testing capabilities. “The fact that it will apparently take a few more weeks before rapid tests are available in sufficient numbers across the board borders on the refusal to work by Ministers Spahn and Altmaier.”

In addition, there is no general concept into which the self-tests can be integrated. “The vaccination disaster goes seamlessly with the testing fiasco,” said the FDP politician. “It is difficult to understand why the federal government is not using the experience from successful countries such as the US for the necessary vaccine and test turbochargers.”

According to FDP Deputy Wolfgang Kubicki, the federal government’s corona crisis management is harming Germany’s international reputation. “No sensible management of rapid tests, no vaccination management, no alternative to the simple shutdown of entire industries – after a pandemic lasting more than a year. With this policy, this federal government is tremendously damaging Germany’s reputation in the world, ”said Kubicki of the Rheinische Post (Thursday).

The two chairpersons of the AfD parliamentary group also criticized the results of the summit. “These resolutions are a mockery of the citizens, who are increasingly fed up with the planless and useless lockdown policies of the federal government and states,” said Alice Weidel. There could be no “exit perspective”. For most companies in the retail, hospitality and services industries, the resolutions would mean more weeks of uncertainty.

Alexander Gauland described the renewed extension of the lockdown until the end of March as an “arbitrary act” and attacked the Chancellor’s overall strategy. “Citizens must pay for the fact that the“ European solution ”that Merkel promoted led directly to the vaccination disaster. The federal government is also far behind when it comes to purchasing and supplying rapid tests, ”said Gauland.