Shared Mobility Market 2021: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027

Competitive Analysis of the Shared Mobility Industry

Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Major Drivers and Restraints of the Shared Mobility Industry

Market Drivers:

Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth

Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market

Market Restraints:

Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

By Service

Ride Hailing

Bike Sharing

Ride Sharing

Car Sharing

Others

By Vehicle Type

Cars

Passenger Cars

Light Commercial Vehicles

Two-Wheelers

Others

Buses & Coaches

By Sector Type

Unorganized

Organized

By Business Model

Peer-To-Peer (P2P)

Business-To-Business (B2B)

Business-To-Consumer (B2C)

By Autonomy Level

Manual

Autonomous

Semi-Autonomous

By Power Source

Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)

Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)

Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)

Fuel Powered

Regional Analysis

North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )

Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)

Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.

Table Of Content:

Part 01: Executive Summary

Part 02: Scope Of The Report

Part 03: Global Shared Mobility Market Landscape

Part 04: Global Shared Mobility Market Sizing

Part 05: Global Shared Mobility Market Segmentation By Product

Part 06: Five Forces Analysis

Part 07: Customer Landscape

Part 08: Geographic Landscape

Part 09: Decision Framework

Part 10: Drivers And Challenges

Part 11: Market Trends

Part 12: Vendor Landscape

Part 13: Vendor Analysis

