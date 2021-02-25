Shared Mobility Market 2021: Strategic Assessment, Latest Innovations, Drivers, Restraints, Challenges to 2027
Competitive Analysis of the Shared Mobility Industry
Global shared mobility market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of shared mobility market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.
Major Drivers and Restraints of the Shared Mobility Industry
Market Drivers:
- Growth in the prevalence of facilities available for ride sharing over the internet amid increasing penetration of internet-based services is expected to drive the market growth
- Increasing concerns regarding the environment and cost-effective methods of transportation through these services are drivers expected to positively affect the growth of the market
Market Restraints:
- Lack of preference in travelling with unknown individuals while sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth
- Concerns regarding theft of private information and requirement of taking a longer common route because of sharing transportation is expected to restrain the market growth
The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:
By Service
- Ride Hailing
- Bike Sharing
- Ride Sharing
- Car Sharing
- Others
By Vehicle Type
- Cars
- Passenger Cars
- Light Commercial Vehicles
- Two-Wheelers
- Others
- Buses & Coaches
By Sector Type
- Unorganized
- Organized
By Business Model
- Peer-To-Peer (P2P)
- Business-To-Business (B2B)
- Business-To-Consumer (B2C)
By Autonomy Level
- Manual
- Autonomous
- Semi-Autonomous
By Power Source
- Hybrid Electric Vehicle (HEV)
- Plug-In Hybrid Electric Vehicle (PHEV)
- Battery Electric Vehicle (BEV)
- Fuel Powered
Regional Analysis
North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico)
Europe (Germany, Italy, U.K., France, Spain, Netherlands, Belgium, Switzerland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe )
Asia-Pacific (Japan, China, India, South Korea, Australia, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific)
South America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America)
Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa)
Future Outlook and by Top key players Analysis: Avis Budget Group; car2go NA, LLC; Beijing Xiaoju Technology Co, Ltd.; global car sharing car rental Ltd.; Grab; Uber Technologies Inc.; ANI Technologies Pvt. Ltd.; Lyft Inc.; Careem; Taxify OÜ; Gett; Maxi Mobility S.L.; The Hertz Corporation.; Enterprise Holdings Inc.; MOBIKO and ofo Inc.
Table Of Content:
Part 01: Executive Summary
Part 02: Scope Of The Report
Part 03: Global Shared Mobility Market Landscape
Part 04: Global Shared Mobility Market Sizing
Part 05: Global Shared Mobility Market Segmentation By Product
Part 06: Five Forces Analysis
Part 07: Customer Landscape
Part 08: Geographic Landscape
Part 09: Decision Framework
Part 10: Drivers And Challenges
Part 11: Market Trends
Part 12: Vendor Landscape
Part 13: Vendor Analysis
Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.
