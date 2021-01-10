Shaparov becomes the new president of Kyrgyzstan | Free press

After the unrest in the autumn, Sadyr Shaparov had taken over the affairs of the president and the head of government in a short time. Now he has been officially elected to the highest office.

Bishkek (dpa) – Three months after the violent change of power in the high mountains of Kyrgyzstan in Central Asia, Sadyr Schaparov becomes the new president of the country.

He won the early vote on Sunday after counting nearly all ballots with 79 percent of the vote, Kyrgyz media reported. According to the central electoral commission in the capital Bishkek, the turnout was 38 percent. After the unrest in the fall, Shaparov had quickly taken over the affairs of the president and the head of government.

The 52-year-old forced President Sooronbay Dscheenbekov to resign in mid-October. The reason was the parliamentary elections overshadowed by allegations of fraud. Then bloody mass protests broke out in the former Soviet Republic on the border with China. Angry Kyrgyzstan had stormed government buildings and freed opposition members, including Shaparov. He had been convicted of hostage taking in the past.

Seventeen candidates were candidates for the presidential election. Schaparov’s biggest challenger is the head of the Butun party, Adachan Madumarov, who received six percent of the vote, according to the results. He announced that he would not recognize the election results.

Voters also voted in a referendum on constitutional reform. Despite a low turnout of 34 percent, authorities accepted it as valid.

Accordingly, 81 percent of voters voted for more powers for the new president. Voters decided to reenter the presidential system, which had been abolished more than a decade ago.

In 2010, after the overthrow of authoritarian President Kurmanbek Bakijev, the country entered a phase of democratization unprecedented for Central Asia. The powers of the president were limited in favor of the development towards a parliamentary republic on the Western model.

The fact that the reform had started before the parliamentary elections was widely criticized. The vote at the beginning of October was canceled after the riots. It should have caught up by summer. According to the interior ministry, more than 11,000 police officers should prevent further riots this time.

