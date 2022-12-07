Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde go sheer on red carpet ahead of music icon’s honors

Shania Twain stormed the crimson carpet on Tuesday evening sporting a see-through leopard print gown forward of her music icon honors on the Individuals’s Selection Awards.

Twain was joined by Olivia Wilde, Carrie Underwood, Heidi Klum and Carmen Electra as the celebrities shined forward of the present on the Barker Hanger in Santa Monica, California.

The 57-year-old nation music singer confirmed off her abs within the daring sheer Rodarte quantity which featured an animal print bandeau high paired with an identical lengthy, hooded scarf, harking back to her “That Do not Impress Me A lot” days.

Twain’s daring ensemble was full with a black velour skirt, which hugged her hips and draped all the way down to the bottom.

HARRY STYLES COLLABORATION WOULD BE A ‘DREAM’ FOR COUNTRY ARTIST SHANIA TWAIN

Shania Twain and Olivia Wilde wore see-through clothes on the Individuals’s Selection Awards on Tuesday in Los Angeles.

The “You are Nonetheless the One” singer confirmed off cotton sweet coloured bangs to match her lipstick, solely hours after asserting she prolonged her “Queen of Me Tour” all through the whole lot of 2023.

READ ON THE FOX NEWS APP

OLIVIA WILDE RETURNS TO INSTAGRAM WITH A BIKINI PICTURE FOLLOWING HARRY STYLES SPLIT

“Do not Fear Darling” director Olivia Wilde additionally stepped out in a see-through ensemble and wore a black lace Dior gown on the crimson carpet.

She cinched the robe on the waist with an enormous black leather-based belt that includes a gold buckle, and wore a pair of towering heels to match.

Wilde reportedly cut up with Harry Kinds final month after relationship for nearly three years. Kinds is nominated for a number of awards, together with Drama Film Star of 2022, Male Artist of 2022, Tune of 2022 and Album of 2022.

He is additionally nominated for Live performance Tour of 2022, and has been touring the world performing bought out exhibits to assist his “Harry’s Home” catalog, and 2019’s “Effective Line.”

CMAS 2022 RED CARPET: CARRIE UNDERWOOD, REBA MCENTIRE, MIRANDA LAMBERT AND MORE STARS STUN AT AWARD SHOW

Carrie Underwood strayed from her conventional crimson carpet seems and sported a pantsuit earlier than profitable Nation Artist of 2022, her tenth win within the class.

Amy Poehler offered her the award, to which Underwood thanked followers and stated, “What an exquisite early Christmas current.”