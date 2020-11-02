Shang-Chi is causing a stir even before it is published on social media

After the excitement of Letitia Wright, who claimed that a 100% female avenger would soon see the light of day, the fact that The Eternals will feature a gay couple on screen and Natalie Portman will become one of the main characters in Thor: love and Donner, it can be concluded that the MCU wants to create more diversity and advocate inclusion in future films. Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings are an entirely different example, which we will discuss in more detail later in this article.

Shang-Chi and the legend of the ten rings

Shang-Chi and the Legends of the Ten Rings will be the third film in MCU phase 4. Just like Black Panther suggested casting black actors, Shang-Chi will offer an all-Asian cast. The main protagonist of the film will be actor Simu Liu, who recently posted a photo on Instagram to share news about the progress of the film:

The actor writes in the caption:

We had a baby We can’t wait to show it to the world in nine months …

We’ll have to wait until May 5, 2021 to discover the film Shang-Chi and The Legend of the Ten Rings. The film introduces the character of Shang-Chi, who emerged in the 1970s, to the Marvel Extended Universe and is directed by the Hawaiian director Destin Daniel Cretton, who is known for his film States of Grace with Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) in 2013. The However, the buzz generated by the actor on social networks is not actually from this photo, but from a message left on Facebook.

The hum of simu liu caused

Simu Liu posted a message on the private Facebook group “Subtle Asian Traits,” explaining the impact that the very first 100% cast superhero film would have on Asian from the Marvel Studio:

For everyone who was hated because of the color of their skin or who felt worse than others because of it: NEVER AGAIN. This is OUR movie and it will be IMPOSSIBLE for Hollywood to ignore us afterwards.

Thanks to this film, the actor wants to be the bearer of a message of acceptance, brotherhood and tolerance. The actor’s verdict has now been passed across the network. Equally interesting and something to note, by the time the character was created in 1970, he was steeped in Asian stereotypes that would be awkward now. It will be interesting to see how an Asian team manage to overcome all these stereotypes while creating strong characters with a worthwhile story and a real nobility of spirit.