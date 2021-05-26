Shale Gas Market Overview, Scope and Advancement Outlook Till 2027

According to Allied Market Research, the global shale gas market is estimated to reach $214 billion by 2022. The low price of shale gas, abundant shale reserve, and technological advancements are the prime factors of the market growth.

The rise in shale gas availability in several countries boosted its popularity. Countries such as the U.S. no longer need to depend on importing gas & oil to match with its high energy demand. The rock formation required for shale gas found across the globe, offering abundant and untouched reserves required to meet the energy demand of the country. Currently, China, Algeria, the U.S., Canada, and Argentina are the top five largest shale gas reserves.

The use of natural gas is the most cost-effective means to obtain energy as it reduces CO­ 2 emissions. This is another reason behind the increasing demand for shale gas.

Download Sample PDF @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/1088

Shale gas to disrupt international trade

Shale gas has the potential to start a revolution in the global energy production landscape. The monarchy of coal and other traditional resources can end with the adoption of shale gas. There are only a few countries that are prime energy suppliers. However, with the rise in demand for shale gas, a whole new set of countries can join the supplier’s domain and affect the global economy. What’s more, the availability of shale gas can alter prices, convert the producer countries into consumers and completely change the balance of international trade.

Furthermore, experts believe that if shale gas gains international acceptance as a prime energy source, North America would become “the next Middle East” in terms of energy production. The economical dominance of the U.S. would continue in years to come. Already, the U.S. companies are onboard with the shale gas revolution and the production of the gas is increased from virtually 0 in 2000 to an unprecedented level where it contributes around one-fourth of the U.S. natural gas.

Future of shale gas lies with technological advancements

The advancements in technology havean instrumental effect on the growth of the global shale gas industry. The developments in horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturinghave opened new opportunities for the market players as they made it economical to access shale gas deposits.

For Enquiry @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/1088

On the other hand, environmental activities support the adoption of shale gas. Years after years, the coal mines and factories that run on coal and oil have hampered the earth’s environment. However, natural gas is less polluting than oil, and the adoption of shale gas instead of petroleum and coal offer a new opportunity of lowering CO­ 2 emissions. The shale gas industry only demands a costly investment.

The role of natural gas is likely to expand in the coming years owing to its utility and comparatively low cost. What’s more, it is cheap and abundant, making it more accessible than any other existing alternatives. However, it is still early to declare that shale gas will dominate the energy production landscape.

The widespread adoption of shale gas depends on its price. Shale gas has yet to find a perfect balance. Its price should low enough to lure emerging markets but high enough for producers to continue their production. Shale gas has the potential to be commercially viable. However, it depends on international investments in technology. Moreover, the advent of robotics and artificial intelligence can help improve the existing horizontal drilling and hydraulic fracturing technology. If these technologies become more cost-effective, there is no stopping for shale gas to become the prime source of energy.

Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Market @https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/1088?reqfor=covid

About us:

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.