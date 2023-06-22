Shahzada Dawood, Wealthy Executive, Died With Son, Suleman, on Submersible

Shahzada Dawood, a British Pakistani businessman who was among the many 5 folks aboard a submersible journeying right down to view the Titanic, was presumed to have died when the vessel skilled what the authorities consider was a “catastrophic implosion” throughout its descent to the ocean ground. He was 48. His 19-year-old son, Suleman, who was with him on the Titan submersible, is also believed to have perished.

“On behalf of the USA Coast Guard and all the unified command, I provide my deepest condolences to the households,” Rear Admiral John W. Mauger mentioned in a information convention on Thursday.

Mr. Dawood was the vice chairman of Engro Company, a enterprise conglomerate headquartered in Pakistan within the southern port metropolis of Karachi that’s concerned in agriculture, vitality and telecommunications. His household is called one of many wealthiest enterprise households within the nation. Mr. Dawood’s work centered on renewable vitality and know-how, based on an announcement from his household.

Mr. Dawood studied regulation as an undergraduate scholar at Buckingham College in Britain and later acquired a grasp’s in international textile advertising from Philadelphia College, which is now a part of Thomas Jefferson College. In 2012, he was chosen as a Younger World Chief by the World Financial Discussion board.