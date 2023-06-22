Shahzada Dawood, Wealthy Executive, Died With Son, Suleman, on Submersible
Shahzada Dawood, a British Pakistani businessman who was among the many 5 folks aboard a submersible journeying right down to view the Titanic, was presumed to have died when the vessel skilled what the authorities consider was a “catastrophic implosion” throughout its descent to the ocean ground. He was 48. His 19-year-old son, Suleman, who was with him on the Titan submersible, is also believed to have perished.
“On behalf of the USA Coast Guard and all the unified command, I provide my deepest condolences to the households,” Rear Admiral John W. Mauger mentioned in a information convention on Thursday.
Mr. Dawood was the vice chairman of Engro Company, a enterprise conglomerate headquartered in Pakistan within the southern port metropolis of Karachi that’s concerned in agriculture, vitality and telecommunications. His household is called one of many wealthiest enterprise households within the nation. Mr. Dawood’s work centered on renewable vitality and know-how, based on an announcement from his household.
Mr. Dawood studied regulation as an undergraduate scholar at Buckingham College in Britain and later acquired a grasp’s in international textile advertising from Philadelphia College, which is now a part of Thomas Jefferson College. In 2012, he was chosen as a Younger World Chief by the World Financial Discussion board.
His son, Suleman, was a enterprise scholar on the College of Strathclyde in Glasgow and had simply accomplished his first 12 months, based on a spokesman for the college. Like his father, he was a fan of science fiction books and in addition loved fixing Rubik’s Cubes and taking part in volleyball, based on an announcement from Engro.
“The connection between Shahzada and Suleman was a pleasure to behold; they had been one another’s best supporters and cherished a shared ardour for journey and exploration of all of the world needed to provide them,” based on an announcement from the Dawood household. “This unwavering curiosity constructed the inspiration for a detailed friendship between the 2.”
The pair’s yearslong ardour for science and discovery led them to embark on the expedition to the wreck of the Titanic, based on family and friends.
“Touring, science, are a part of his DNA,” mentioned Ahsen Uddin Syed, a buddy of the elder Mr. Dawood who used to work with him on the Engro Company. “He’s an explorer.”
A lover of Star Trek and Star Wars, Mr. Dawood was additionally keen on nature and infrequently traveled to faraway locations, sharing footage of his adventures, Mr. Sayed mentioned.
His Instagram profile is sort of a reminiscence guide of his love of journey and nature; it’s blanketed with images of birds, flowers and landscapes, together with a sundown within the Kalahari Desert, the ice sheet in Greenland, penguins within the Shetlands and a tiny fowl in London with the caption “Dance of the Sugar Plum Fairy.”
“Don’t adventures ever have an finish?” Mr. Dawood wrote in a Fb publish final 12 months from a visit in Iceland, quoting Bilbo Baggins from “The Fellowship of the Ring.” “I suppose not. Another person at all times has to hold on the story.”
Khalid Mansoor, one other former colleague of Mr. Dawood, mentioned that when the 2 labored collectively, Mr. Dawood was a passionate champion for the atmosphere. He was additionally a trustee on the SETI Institute, a company dedicated to the seek for extraterrestrial intelligence.
In his position at Engro, Mr. Dawood advocated “a tradition of studying, sustainability and variety,” based on the corporate assertion. He was additionally concerned in his household’s charitable ventures, together with the Engro Basis, which helps small-scale farmers, and the Dawood Basis, an education-focused nonprofit.
“Shahzada’s and Suleman’s absence will likely be felt deeply by all those that had the privilege of figuring out this pair,” his household’s assertion learn.
Mr. Dawood leaves behind one daughter, Alina, and his spouse, Christine.
Salman Masood contributed reporting.